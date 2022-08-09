Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
77 Year Old Barbara Payne Dead After Car Accident In San Marcos (San Marcos, TX)
The San Marcos Police Department responded to calls of a major motor vehicle accident involving a White Kia and a silver Toyota Scion at the intersection of McCarty Lane and Hunter Road at approximately 4:45 PM on Thursday.
Things old Austin hates that are just part of the city to newcomers
We’ve all heard it before, ‘Austin isn’t what it used to be,’ despite residents complaining about their beloved city morphing since the 1880s. However, that’s not to say Austin hasn’t changed.With expansive population growth, new businesses steadily flowing in, celebrities snapping up local property and constant new development, Austin is making its way through some growing pains. Here are some of the parts of the city longtime Austinites gripe about and newcomers don't notice.South CongressFrom its origins as a pseudo-red light in the 1990s to its emerging identity as a luxury shopping center and tourist destination, South Congress has been...
This is the worst thing about Barton Springs, Austin’s best swimming hole
Maybe we've all stayed too long at the party.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
KXAN
Want $1,000? Join the treasure hunt happening in Austin Saturday
AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt is making its way to Austin! On Saturday, Austinites will have the chance to participate in the free event and find a coin worth $1,000. Organizers said the game was its third event—with the first two stops being in Los Vegas...
Casey’s New Orleans Snowballs serves icy treat to Austin for 26 years
Consistently hot temperatures help boost business at Casey's New Orleans Snowballs in north Austin, where the workers serve up a dome of shaved ice topped with colorful flavor mixes and add soft serve in the middle.
Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
matadornetwork.com
8 Texas Hill Country Glamping Sites Where You Can Experience the Outdoors in Luxury
There’s something about travel that just seems to pull at us, a desire to explore new places and experience different adventures. The draw of Texas Hill Country is strong, lulling millions of visitors each year with a promise to return peace to our combustible lives. Glamping is an interwoven...
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
fox7austin.com
I-35 lanes reopen in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line
SAN MARCOS, Texas - All lanes of I-35 in San Marcos have reopened after a downed telecommunication line. The city said all lanes, both north and south, were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line.
intheknow.com
The Texas Geodome provides stunning views of Lake Travis
If you want to experience the perfect blend of breathtaking architecture and stunning nature, you need to stay at the Texas Geodome for your next vacation!. Run by owners Daniel and Anne Nguyen, the Texas Geodome is Located on Lake Travis in Volente, Texas, and it’s the perfect vacation home for renters looking to unwind in a one-of-a-kind space tucked away in a vast, natural setting.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
These Texas cities are the best in the nation for thrifting, report says
Who doesn't love thrifting? If you're in a tight pinch, chances are, you can find whatever you need at your local thrift store.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
Selma's annual balloon fest prepares to take flight minutes from San Antonio
The weather has to be just right for the hot air balloons to get off the ground.
Photos: Airtanker unveiled at AUS
The Austin airtanker base was opened in July. The DC-10 Airtanker was unveiled on Thursday.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
