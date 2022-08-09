Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
The 'Missing Middle': How To Feed America's Neglected Kids At School
Vermont state Sen. Brian Campion shares the upsetting testimonials that prompted his state to pass a bill that feeds kids and develops the local economy, too.
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
As kids prepare to head back to school, doctors reveal heavy backpacks have to go
When it comes to your child’s backpack for school this year, experts are saying, "Lighten the load!" Health experts told Fox News Digital that it is important parents be sure they're not sending their kids back to school with heavy, overweight book bags for this new school year, since heavy backpacks take more of a toll than many people may realize.
CBS News
Teachers are using Amazon lists to gather school supplies for their students
Teachers are taking to Amazon to fill up their back-to-school lists and are enlisting the help of friends, family, and the public. But why is it needed? How is Amazon helping? Can the schools do anything?
Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch
Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
13-Year-Old Girl Gets Accepted to Medical School a Year After Graduating High School: 'Mama I Made It'
Alena Analeigh Wicker is just 13 and she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. According to The Washington Post, she was accepted as part of the school's Early Assurance Program, which partners with HBCU schools in Alabama to offer students early acceptance as they plan to enter medical school.
Upworthy
Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies
There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers
Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch. […]
'It hurt my heart and my wallet': the unnecessary test stressing teachers before they even make it to the classroom
There is no shortage of articles about how teachers are stressed, due to their complex jobs and high workloads. But what is happening before they make it to the classroom? There are lots of reasons why Australia has a teacher shortage and my new research sheds light on one deterrent that is not often talked about. This is the high-stakes Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education, known as LANTITE. What is LANTITE? Introduced in 2017, LANTITE is made up of two separate computer-based tests: one for numeracy, and one for literacy. ...
Phys.org
Another school has banned mobile phones, but research shows bans don't stop bullying or improve student grades
This week, one Sydney high school made headlines for banning mobile phones during school hours. Phones can come to school but must stay in locked pouches allowing teachers to "focus on educating students." This follows other recent phone bans at both public and private schools around Australia. In 2020, Victoria...
Louisiana private school boots kindergartener after her adoption by same-sex parents
After Jennifer and Emily Parker, a same-sex married couple, adopted Jennifer’s 5-year-old niece, the news of the little girl’s newly-official family structure was not received well at the Louisiana private school where she attended pre-kindergarten.
Slate
I Can’t Help My Daughter Calm Her Nerves About Middle School
My child is really nervous about middle school. I wouldn’t say any of her anxiety is out of the ordinary, from what she tells me (just that it’s so much bigger, navigating changing classes, she’s worried it will be much harder, etc.). But I’m trying to come up with the right things to say to calm her nerves. Everyone else is, too, doesn’t seem to be cutting it. Any thoughts, or tips for how to navigate it?
KIDS・
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
Psychologist Dr. Melissa Goldberg Mintz: How Parents Can Help Their Children To Thrive When They Return To School
Take the time to talk with them about their day. Certain kids might be more willing to share than others, but some sort of structured check in — say, sharing the highs and lows of each of your days around the dinner table — could be a great way to make this space.
AFT union promotes method for teachers to help kids change their pronouns without parents knowing
The American Federation of Teachers promoted the use of a pronoun card which included a question of whether the student wanted their parents to know about their pronouns, Fox News Digital has learned. The AFT's "Share My Lesson" website promoted using the cards in an "all" grade levels section, such...
How Parents-At-Odds Can Better Handle Parent-Teacher Conferences
Parent-teacher conferences aren’t exactly the most comfortable meetings. There you sit with your child’s teacher, trying to suss out the severity of the situation: Why were you called in? What might be the problem? Is everything in order? Did your kid make one too many booger jokes again? It can be an awkward, stressful time — for you, your spouse, and the teacher. And any teacher will tell you that the tension can be ramped up to directed-by-Denis-Villeneuve-levels if you and your partner have issues that are bleeding through. Maybe you’re divorced. Maybe you’re in the midst of a separation. Maybe you just have different parenting styles and butt heads in these situations. Whatever the case, you’re having a hard time in a situation where you need to communicate as a unified front — a situation that’s not about you, but your kid. We reached out to several experienced teachers to ask them about the best way to approach a PT meeting between parents-at-odds.
Start an English Teaching Side Hustle During Our Back to Education Event
Earn money by teaching English.
macaronikid.com
Mindful Parenting with Mel
Do you think your parenting partner is too strict, or too lenient? We all have opinions about the best way to parent, and it’s not uncommon to disagree with our partners about how to raise and discipline our kids. But we can run into a problem when we are parenting in response to our partner, spouse, or co-parent — and then end up too far in the opposite direction.
