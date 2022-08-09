ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Why your child’s school really wants you to apply for free lunch

Add one more thing to your to-do list before school starts: an application for free and reduced-price lunch. This year, school district leaders are renewing the push reminding parents to fill out this form. For the past two years, students could get school meals for free whether their parents filled out the form or not — but that won’t be the case this fall.
Upworthy

Teacher’s video shows empty kindergarten classroom, says she is forced to spend money on supplies

There's a shortage of teachers across America, reflecting the low pay for teachers and inadequate investment in education. One teacher shared a video clip of her kindergarten class and how poorly it was furnished. The teacher, who goes by @progressivemama on TikTok, said the lack of investment in school was forcing teachers like her to spend their own money to help provide basic requirements in a classroom, such as books, shelves and classroom staples, among other things. The video showed her panning the camera across the classroom, revealing empty shelves with no books and no proper chairs for kids to use. The video went viral garnering more than 388,000 views and 35,600 likes.
The 74

Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
TheConversationAU

'It hurt my heart and my wallet': the unnecessary test stressing teachers before they even make it to the classroom

There is no shortage of articles about how teachers are stressed, due to their complex jobs and high workloads. But what is happening before they make it to the classroom? There are lots of reasons why Australia has a teacher shortage and my new research sheds light on one deterrent that is not often talked about. This is the high-stakes Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education, known as LANTITE. What is LANTITE? Introduced in 2017, LANTITE is made up of two separate computer-based tests: one for numeracy, and one for literacy. ...
Slate

I Can’t Help My Daughter Calm Her Nerves About Middle School

My child is really nervous about middle school. I wouldn’t say any of her anxiety is out of the ordinary, from what she tells me (just that it’s so much bigger, navigating changing classes, she’s worried it will be much harder, etc.). But I’m trying to come up with the right things to say to calm her nerves. Everyone else is, too, doesn’t seem to be cutting it. Any thoughts, or tips for how to navigate it?
BBC

GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults

Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
Fatherly

How Parents-At-Odds Can Better Handle Parent-Teacher Conferences

Parent-teacher conferences aren’t exactly the most comfortable meetings. There you sit with your child’s teacher, trying to suss out the severity of the situation: Why were you called in? What might be the problem? Is everything in order? Did your kid make one too many booger jokes again? It can be an awkward, stressful time — for you, your spouse, and the teacher. And any teacher will tell you that the tension can be ramped up to directed-by-Denis-Villeneuve-levels if you and your partner have issues that are bleeding through. Maybe you’re divorced. Maybe you’re in the midst of a separation. Maybe you just have different parenting styles and butt heads in these situations. Whatever the case, you’re having a hard time in a situation where you need to communicate as a unified front — a situation that’s not about you, but your kid. We reached out to several experienced teachers to ask them about the best way to approach a PT meeting between parents-at-odds.
macaronikid.com

Mindful Parenting with Mel

Do you think your parenting partner is too strict, or too lenient? We all have opinions about the best way to parent, and it’s not uncommon to disagree with our partners about how to raise and discipline our kids. But we can run into a problem when we are parenting in response to our partner, spouse, or co-parent — and then end up too far in the opposite direction.
