Lower speed limits are now in effect – along with higher fines – for the stretch of Interstate 10 along the Atchafalaya Basin twin span. Signs along the 18-mile corridor between Ramah in Iberville Parish and St. Martin Parish near Henderson are part of a three-phase process, in response to Senate Bill 435/ACT 426 that established the Atchafalalya Basin Bridge as a highway safety corridor.

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO