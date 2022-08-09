Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy
Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
Chicago Ald. King announces run for mayor: 'you shouldn't have to live like this'
CHICAGO - With a thinly veiled shot at the management style of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a South Side City Council member announced her candidacy Wednesday. "I’m Sophia King and I’m running for mayor because we need more collaboration, not confrontation," the alderwoman said. King's pre-recorded announcement video...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
qrockonline.com
Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field
A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field. Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments. Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue. One includes a dome.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot endorses Pritzker; Groupon to lay off 500 workers
During a joint appearance on Chicago’s South Side Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his re-election bid, even though the governor still hasn’t announced his choice in Chicago’s mayoral race. Lightfoot pointed out Pritzker’s Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, is a frequent critic...
wmay.com
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
WTAX
Lightfoot, Pritzker fire back on police endorsement of Bailey; Lightfoot upset over Indiana abortion law
As so often happens, the newsmakers show up at an event, and the reporters’ questions are about something different. Monday was no exception. Indiana’s solidifying abortion restrictions, causing major employers Eli Lilly and Cummins to wonder how much more business they want to do there. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot would love to welcome their workers – and is distressed about what red states are doing – noting she is Black and a lesbian.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
WGNtv.com
Illinois Dems’ action on assault weapons doesn’t match rhetoric
CHICAGO — In the wake of the mass shooting in Highland Park last month, Democrats have renewed their calls for a national ban on assault weapons. But WGN Investigates has found that some politicians’ words do not always match their actions. From the first hours after seven lives...
New data shows Chicago's most empty schools
The new school year for Chicago Public Schools students begins in a little over a week, but new data shows many classrooms will be far from filled. 15th Ward alderman and mayoral candidate Ray Lopez talks more about the city's empty schools.
Kim Foxx denies she's to blame for recent turmoil at state's attorney office
Some critics in law enforcement and politics have accused Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx of caring more about the rights of the accused than victims. She rejected that, and seems to take such verbal jabs in stride.
qrockonline.com
Reporter Explains Why A Savings of over $200,000 For the Rialto Was A problem.
Joliet’s Inspector General has conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint into an ethics violation by a city councilman. The Patch recieved the Inspector General’s report where it concluded that Joliet Councilman Pat Mudron violated Joliet’s ethics rules and was in a conflict of interest for providing insurance to the Rialto. Patch reporter John Ferek who first broke the story joined WJOL on Friday and says the insurance quote from Larry Jungles of Brown & Brown would 600% higher than their current insurance rate essentially shuttering the Rialto if they couldn’t secure a better rate. The high insurance rate reflected the age of the theatre and the fact that it doesn’t have sprinkler systems in case of a fire.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
walls102.com
Former Chicago Police Commander appointed Streator Chief of Police
STREATOR – Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator’s new Police Chief, effective September 1. He replaces former Police Chief Robert Turner, who retired from the Streator Police Department on June 26. According to a media release from the City of Streator, in addition...
WIFR
Demmer pushes against taxing retirement income in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican candidate for Treasurer said Illinois should not tax retirement income. There were rumors in 2020 that Treasurer Mike Frerichs said Illinois may have to tax retirement income like pensions and 401Ks if voters failed to approve the graduated income tax amendment. Fifty-four percent of Illinois voters rejected the Pritzker administration’s “Fair Tax” proposal during the 2020 election, but Frerichs also denies he ever said taxing retirement was an option.
