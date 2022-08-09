ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police

State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
State’s Rainy Day Funds Goes Over $1B After Recent Deposit

Illinois’ rainy day fund now tops one billion dollars. State Comptroller Susana Mendoza says that is the most the fund has ever had. This money is needed in the event there is another pandemic or downturn in the economy. Mendoza would like to see the fund eventually grow to three billion dollars.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/11/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) A federal judge has found the State Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms ignored. IDOC has had more than three years to develop a comprehensive health care plan as outlined in a 2018 consent decree.
IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit

I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But... I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Temporary Illinois Link card outage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Link card users temporarily won't be able to make purchases or ATM withdrawals. Scheduled maintenance is set to take place from August 20 to August 21. Officials say this is because the state is transitioning to a new link card system. Link cards will...
The Illinois State Fair opens today

The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
Illinois Department Of Corrections Found In Contempt

Another Illinois state agency has been found in contempt of court for failing to meet standards of care for the people under its jurisdiction. The latest is the state Department of Corrections, in a court case stemming from deficiencies in health care in Illinois prisons. The ACLU of Illinois says the department has failed to deliver a plan to improve inmate health care, a plan that was required under a 2019 court decree. And a court appointed monitor says the situation is especially bad as it pertains to care for elderly inmates in the state prison system.
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois

CHICAGO - Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers. The Afterschool for Children and Teens Coalition held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss what they're calling a "crisis." The group says the Covid-19 pandemic forced afterschool...
Don’t Throw These In The Trash Because It’s Illegal In Illinois

Clearly, you know there's a recycling program for electronics in Illinois. There's an important part of the program that you should definitely know!. After your computers, televisions, monitors, and printers all go out-of-date, what do you do with them? Do you put them in storage or throw them out? You might question where you can properly dispose of your electronics that just take up too much space now that you have brand new stuff!
CDC Issues Updated COVID Guidance

New COVID guidelines are out now from the CDC. Updated guidance says students can remain in class if they are exposed to COVID, moving away from remote learning. The agency also recommends that people no longer quarantine after COVID exposure, unless they are in a high-risk congregate setting, such as a jail or homeless shelter.
