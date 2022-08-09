Read full article on original website
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
Best chair beds: a space-saving way to host overnight guests
Multifunctional and space-saving, the best chair beds on the market are a great solution for those of us who want the option to host overnight guests but are short on floor space. Whether used as an accent chair in the living room, or as an addition to a compact home...
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
Bindi Irwin’s Husband Chandler Thanked His ‘Awesome Mum-In-Law’ for Watching Baby Grace While He Was in the Hospital
Click here to read the full article. The Irwins are a tight-knit family, who work together at the Australia Zoo, star in Crikey! It’s the Irwins together, and go on vacation together. And when times are tough, they show up for each other, which is such a cool thing to see. In a new Instagram post, Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell revealed he was in the hospital for a tonsillectomy — and his “awesome mum-in-law” Terri Irwin stepped up to watch their 16-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. “Thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we’ve been in...
Do You Really Need To Separate Whites And Colors In The Laundry?
Love it or hate it, doing laundry is a necessary chore that needs to be accomplished. But, even if you take the time to read the washing directions on every piece of garment you own, can you be expected to cater to the exact cleaning needs of every item of clothing you have? That is why it might help to know a little bit more about how to properly wash your clothes in order to get the best results.
digitalspy.com
LEGO releases the newest flower bouquet for botanical collection
LEGO has released a new flower bouquet from its botanical collection. This ever-expanding range for the toy giant encourages aspiring florists to build a gorgeous collection of flowers to add to their real-life gardens or LEGO displays. At 756 pieces, this LEGO set will be a challenge, and that's probably...
Easily Store Your Kids’ Floppy Paperback Books with This Very Unexpected Storage Item
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
yankodesign.com
Peel is a coffee table design with different layers
Coffee tables and side tables have become more than just furniture to place your coffee cup or book on. People expect them to not just be meticulously designed but to also have more purposes than just be a simple table. There are a lot of good designs out there already but there’s always room for more of course. There are also concept designs out there just waiting to be crafted into actual furniture that people can buy and place in their living rooms.
DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath
This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
psychreg.org
How to Solve Side Sleeper Problems
There are all sorts of sleeping positions, and each of them can have their own benefits and drawbacks. The most common sleeping position is laying on your side, so it’s no wonder that so many people experience the issues related to it. Finding the right mattress for side sleepers can also be a little tricky.
