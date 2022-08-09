ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Deadline

Kenan Thompson Says Ending SNL Upon Lorne Michaels Exit ‘Might Not Be A Bad Idea’

Click here to read the full article. Saturday Night Live without its guiding light, producer Lorne Michaels, may be unthinkable to some. But there may be something brewing. Kenan Thompson, speaking on Charlamagne tha God’s “Hell of a Week” podcast, mused that when SNL hits its 50th anniversary in the 2024-2025 season, it may be time to put it to bed. Michaels is 77, and there has been speculation – some of it from Michaels – that he’s thinking about bowing out when SNL arrives at the milestone. “The rumor is the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr....
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
CBS LA

Game shows to move from Daytime Emmys to Prime Time Emmys

Game shows will move from the Daytime Emmy Awards to the Prime Time Emmy Awards, academy officials announced Wednesday.According to the North Hollywood-based Television Academy and New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the honors for outstanding game show and outstanding game show host will now be presented during the Prime Time Emmy Awards.Officials said the awards should be presented by genre, not by the time of day they air.The switch will take effect beginning next year. Therefore, the eligibility category for the 2023 awards will be from Jan. 1, 2022, through May 31, 2023.Comedian Kenan Thompson was announced as host of the 74th Emmy Awards.The event is set for Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
People

Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'

Sydney Sweeney is feeling overjoyed... for two reasons!. On Tuesday, the actress earned two first-time Emmy Awards nominations: one in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series category for her performance as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series Euphoria, and one for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role as Olivia Mossbacher in HBO's comedy drama series The White Lotus.
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
Deadline

Tony-Nominated ‘Skin Of Our Teeth’ Star Gabby Beans Signs With Brillstein Entertainment Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Tony-nominated Gabby Beans has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners for management. Beans was recently nominated for a Tony Award for lead actress in a play for her star-making role in Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, the play marked Beans’ Broadway debut. Beans’ previous acting credits include guest-starring roles in HBO’s Succession, CBS’ The Good Fight, Netflix’s House of Cards and Showtime’s Ray Donovan. Writer and filmmaker Beans also recently founded production company Chaotic Good Content, which produces work dedicated to telling strange and sublime stories with a social conscience. Beans continues to be repped by TalentWorks. More from DeadlineDaniel Cohan Joins Brillstein Entertainment Partners As ManagerDavid Giffels' Memoir 'All The Way Home' In The Works As Half-Hour Series From Process Media & BrillsteinBroadway's 'Moulin Rouge!', 'The Skin Of Our Teeth' Cancel Weekend Performances Due To CovidBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
TV Fanatic

Cobra Kai Season 5: Sean Kanan Returns as Mike Barnes

Cobra Kai is the gift that keeps on giving for Netflix. The streaming service announced Tuesday that Sean Kanan will return to the franchise, reprising the Mike Barnes role he played on The Karate Kid III. Executive Producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg tell Netflix's TUDUM, "As Terry...
