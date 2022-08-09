There are several baking sheets in my kitchen, all with varying degrees of use. Some have years of baked-on grease from oven-fried bacon and reheated pizza while others still show glints of the shiny silver they used to be. One of them still looks brand new though. It lives at the bottom of the stack of the other baking sheets protected by a layer of parchment paper. On the rare event it does get used, it is first swaddled in aluminum foil like a gesù bambino, trying to preserve whatever the baking sheet equivalency is for "new car smell." It wasn't handed down from generation to generation. This baking sheet has no particular significance other than it looks newer than the other ones. And the only reason it looks newer is because it doesn't get used because I want it to stay looking new. It's a stainless steel Catch-22, but lately I've found myself rethinking about how often I use that shiny baking sheet.

