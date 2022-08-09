Read full article on original website
5 Sheet Pan Dinners You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 06/01/2022 Deciding what to make for dinner can be a difficult task, especially if you’re trying to stay healthy and you’re low on time. Luckily, cooking up healthy meals to ai...
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Papa Johns Is Launching 'Crustless' Pizza Bowls
Even if you're cutting back on carbs, there's no rule that says you've gotta strip your life of all joy, a.k.a pizza. There are still the toppings to enjoy. Just ask Jersey Shore's own Vinny. Papa Johns is introducing pizza without the crust, so you still get the crispy vegetables, juicy meats, melty cheese, and signature sauces.
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
Grilled Halibut with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Process bell peppers, garlic, vinegar, honey, salt, and black pepper in a food processor or blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Transfer mixture to a bowl; whisk in oil. Measure 1 cup sauce into a large ziplock plastic bag; add halibut fillets. Seal bag; turn to coat fillets in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator 20 minutes. Reserve remaining sauce for serving.
Grilled Lamb Chops with Herby Yogurt Sauce
Stir together yogurt, shallot, salt, and lemon zest in a medium bowl. Measure 1 cup of the mixture into a large ziplock plastic bag. Cover and refrigerate remaining 1/2 cup yogurt mixture until ready to use. Add lamb chops to ziplock bag; seal bag, and turn to coat lamb in sauce. Let marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
Salmon Croquettes with Creole Aïoli
Wipe skillet clean. Add 2 tablespoons of the butter to skillet, and melt over medium. Add celery and white and light green scallion parts; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add paprika mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to salmon in bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to skillet, and melt over medium. Add crushed crackers; cook, stirring and tossing occasionally, until toasted and dry, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to salmon mixture in bowl. Remove skillet from heat, and wipe clean.
French 75 Dip
Transfer aquafaba mixture to a large mixing bowl. Squeeze excess liquid from cucumber and whisk it into dip. Add ground juniper berry, garlic powder, parsley, lemon juice and zest and whisk until combined. Taste dip, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with toasted pita and sliced seasonal vegetables.
Amba (Pickled Mango Sauce)
As a child, I was always afraid of the bowl of ambiguous yellow sauce camped at the end of our dinner table. It was sour and spicy, a little fruity and a lot funky; my elementary-aged palate struggled to decipher its complexity. The sauce is amba, a condiment made of...
Bring the Beach into Your Kitchen with These Stuffed Clams
Summer seafood comes in many delightful forms, from lobster rolls to fresh oysters and fried fish. If clams are your favorite, this episode of Mad Genius is for you. Our Culinary Director-at-Large, Justin Chapple, is sharing his recipe for Stuffed Clams with Linguiça and Arugula. It's part of a recipe package from our May 2022 issue, inspired by some of Justin's favorite dishes that he's enjoyed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Doritos Debuts Two New Unexpected Flavors
If you've never hastily completed a summer barbecue spread by tossing a bag of Doritos into a bowl, well, Martha Stewart, I appreciate you reading. For the rest of us, the flavored corn chips may not be the most iconic summertime snack, but they've certainly done their job at cookouts when called upon – and now, the brand is rolling out two flavors specifically intended to pair with the likes of hot dogs and hamburgers… Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Mustard.
Pão de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread)
Combine oil, milk, and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Immediately pour oil mixture into tapioca mixture in stand mixer, all at once, and turn the mixer on at low speed. Beat until dough is smooth and starch is completely incorporated, about 2 minutes. (There will be some oil left in bottom of bowl.)
Vaghareli Corn Flautas with Chutney Crema
Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add black mustard seeds. Once they start to sputter, reduce heat to low; add curry leaves, cumin, coriander, cayenne, and turmeric; cook, stirring constantly, 10 seconds. Add corn; increase heat to medium, and cook, stirring often, until corn is tender, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in lime juice, salt, and black pepper. Remove from heat. Transfer mixture to a large bowl; let cool 3 minutes. Stir in shredded cheese until combined. Set aside.
Iced Matcha Latte
Dried Medjool dates provide subtle, fruity sweetness that pairs perfectly with the earthy flavor of matcha powder in this Iced Matcha Latte. After chopping the dates, all of the ingredients are processed together in a blender, then poured through a fine mesh strainer into a glass. Don't skip this step — it helps ensure your latte has a silky smooth texture. To finish, top with ice and you're ready to go.
Shrimp Pakora Sliders With Coconut-Cilantro Chutney
Process cilantro, mint, cumin, ginger, garlic, and serrano chile in a food processor until chopped, about 20 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Add flaked coconut, coconut milk, and salt; pulse until combined, about 3 pulses. Chutney may be stored, covered, in refrigerator up to 5 days.
Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Garlic Herb Butter Roasted Chicken recipe makes the juiciest, most tender chicken thanks to the fresh butter, zesty garlic, lemons, and aromatic stuffing. This recipe can be prepared in just 20 minutes and cooked in 1 hour 20 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Creamy Vegan One Pot Pasta: Recipes Worth Cooking
Dinner made in a single pot Oh yes! It’s possible, it’s delicious, and we’re about to show you how it’s done in this creamy vegan one pot pasta recipe. This dish can be prepared in 5 minutes and cooked in 25. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
Sour Cherry Mezcal Margarita
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together cherries and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, scrape fruit and any juices on baking sheet into a food processor or a blender; pulse until smooth, 8 to 10 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Discard solids. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups sour cherry puree, enough for 10 cocktails.)
Use That Shiny Baking Sheet, What Are You Waiting For?
There are several baking sheets in my kitchen, all with varying degrees of use. Some have years of baked-on grease from oven-fried bacon and reheated pizza while others still show glints of the shiny silver they used to be. One of them still looks brand new though. It lives at the bottom of the stack of the other baking sheets protected by a layer of parchment paper. On the rare event it does get used, it is first swaddled in aluminum foil like a gesù bambino, trying to preserve whatever the baking sheet equivalency is for "new car smell." It wasn't handed down from generation to generation. This baking sheet has no particular significance other than it looks newer than the other ones. And the only reason it looks newer is because it doesn't get used because I want it to stay looking new. It's a stainless steel Catch-22, but lately I've found myself rethinking about how often I use that shiny baking sheet.
