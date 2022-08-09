Read full article on original website
cancernetwork.com
Positive Results With Sitravatinib Plus Tislelizumab Noted in PD-L1+ Advanced Squamous NSCLC
Patients with advanced PD-L1–positive non–small cell lung cancer and squamous histology who were treated with sitravatinib plus tiselizumab had promising antitumor activity. Notable efficacy was observed with the combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) plus tislelizumab (BGB-A1217) in patients with PD-L1–positive, treatment-naïve, locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer...
cancernetwork.com
ES-SCLC Responds to Temozolomide Plus Nivolumab Following Prior Chemotherapy
Response rates with temozolomide plus nivolumab in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer show promise. Patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) previously treated with chemotherapy had impressive responses following therapy with temozolomide (Temodar) plus nivolumab (Opdivo), according to findings from a phase 2 trial (NCT03728361) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
targetedonc.com
KEYNOTE-921 Trial of Pembrolizumab and Chemo Fails to Improve Survival in mCRPC
The phase 3 KEYNOTE-921 trial did not meet its coprimary end points of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in addition to docetaxel did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) and radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), missing the...
cancernetwork.com
Favorable OS Outcomes Observed With Front-Line Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab in Metastatic NSCLC
Durvalumab plus tremelimumab in the first-line setting yielded improved overall survival vs chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treated with first-line durvalumab (Imfinzi) plus tremelimumab had better overall survival (OS) vs those treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, according to an exploratory analysis of the Chinese cohort from the phase 3 NEPTUNE trial (NCT02542293) presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
medwirenews.com
Sub-lobar resection ‘new standard of care’ for small-sized NSCLC
MedwireNews: Sub-lobar resection is noninferior to lobectomy with respect to disease-free survival (DFS) and overall survival (OS) in patients with clinical stage T1a N0 non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and tumors no larger than 2 cm, report the CALGB 140503 investigators. This study together with the recent JCOG 0802 trial showing...
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
medwirenews.com
Lifestyle intervention strategy beneficial for older adults with diabetes
MedwireNews: Lifestyle intervention proves “highly successful” in adults with diabetes aged 65 to 85 years, improving both metabolic and functional health, report researchers. “Although lifestyle intervention is recommended as first-line treatment of diabetes at all ages, older adults were often excluded or underrepresented in studies that led to...
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
tctmd.com
RESCUE BT: IV Tirofiban No Help During Stroke Thrombectomy
Administering IV tirofiban before endovascular thrombectomy does not improve functional outcomes in patients with acute ischemic strokes caused by a large-vessel occlusions (LVOs), the randomized RESCUE BT trial shows. At 90 days, the median modified Rankin Scale score (mRS) was 3 in both the tirofiban and placebo groups, with significant...
medwirenews.com
Substantial lifetime risk for axSpA among relatives of patients with ankylosing spondylitis
MedwireNews: A 35-year follow-up study has identified a 27.1% lifetime recurrence rate of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) among first-degree relatives of patients with human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-B27-positive ankylosing spondylitis (AS). “The substantially high lifetime [recurrence rate] of axSpA for [first-degree relatives] of AS probands necessitates greater emphasis on patient education and...
targetedonc.com
Bevacizumab and Chemotherapy Remains Standard of Care in RAS/RAF Mutated mCRC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Christopher Nevala-Plagemann, MD, discussed the key takeaways of his research on the best treatment strategies for patients with left sided RAS or RAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer. Chemotherapy in addition to bevacizumab (Avastin) remains the most widely used first-line treatment strategy for patients with...
Nature.com
Hyperglycemia promotes myocardial dysfunction via the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in db/db mice
Recent studies have demonstrated that hyperglycemia is a major risk factor for the development and exacerbation of cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the molecular mechanisms involved in diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM) have not been fully elucidated. In this study, we focused on the underlying mechanism of DCM. Leptin receptor-deficient db/db mice were used to model a type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) model in our study. WT mice and db/db mice received 4-phenylbutyric acid (4-PBA) (25"‰mg/kg/day) and saline by intraperitoneal injection every other day for 4 weeks. WT and db/db mice were given tail vein injections of 100"‰Î¼L of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 and rAAV9-Sh-GFP at the age of 6"“8 weeks. Echocardiography was performed to measure cardiac function, histological examinations were used to evaluate ventricular hypertrophy and fibrosis. Quantitative RT"“qPCR was used to assess the mRNA expression of Jun N-terminal kinase 3 (JNK3, MAPK10), atrial natriuretic factor (ANF), brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), and collagen I and III. Immunoblotting was performed to measure the levels of cardiac hypertrophy-related proteins, fibrosis-related proteins, endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-related proteins and apoptosis-related proteins. TUNEL staining was performed to examine cardiomyocyte apoptosis. In contrast to 12-week-old db/db mice, 16-week-old db/db mice showed the most severe myocardial dysfunction. The DCM induced by hyperglycemia was largely alleviated by 4-PBA (25"‰mg/kg/day, intraperitoneal injection). Similarly, tail vein injection of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 reversed the phenotype of the heart in db/db mice including cardiac hypertrophy and apoptosis in db/db mice. The mechanistic findings suggested that hyperglycemia initiated the ERS response through the negative regulation of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), leading to the occurrence of myocardial dysfunction, and specific knockdown of MAPK10 in the heart directly reversed myocardial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia. We demonstrated that hyperglycemia promotes DCM in db/db mice through the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in diabetic mice.
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
