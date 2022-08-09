Recent studies have demonstrated that hyperglycemia is a major risk factor for the development and exacerbation of cardiovascular disease (CVD). However, the molecular mechanisms involved in diabetic cardiomyopathy (DCM) have not been fully elucidated. In this study, we focused on the underlying mechanism of DCM. Leptin receptor-deficient db/db mice were used to model a type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) model in our study. WT mice and db/db mice received 4-phenylbutyric acid (4-PBA) (25"‰mg/kg/day) and saline by intraperitoneal injection every other day for 4 weeks. WT and db/db mice were given tail vein injections of 100"‰Î¼L of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 and rAAV9-Sh-GFP at the age of 6"“8 weeks. Echocardiography was performed to measure cardiac function, histological examinations were used to evaluate ventricular hypertrophy and fibrosis. Quantitative RT"“qPCR was used to assess the mRNA expression of Jun N-terminal kinase 3 (JNK3, MAPK10), atrial natriuretic factor (ANF), brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), and collagen I and III. Immunoblotting was performed to measure the levels of cardiac hypertrophy-related proteins, fibrosis-related proteins, endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-related proteins and apoptosis-related proteins. TUNEL staining was performed to examine cardiomyocyte apoptosis. In contrast to 12-week-old db/db mice, 16-week-old db/db mice showed the most severe myocardial dysfunction. The DCM induced by hyperglycemia was largely alleviated by 4-PBA (25"‰mg/kg/day, intraperitoneal injection). Similarly, tail vein injection of rAAV9-Sh-MAPK10 reversed the phenotype of the heart in db/db mice including cardiac hypertrophy and apoptosis in db/db mice. The mechanistic findings suggested that hyperglycemia initiated the ERS response through the negative regulation of sirtuin 1 (SIRT1), leading to the occurrence of myocardial dysfunction, and specific knockdown of MAPK10 in the heart directly reversed myocardial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia. We demonstrated that hyperglycemia promotes DCM in db/db mice through the ERS-MAPK10 signaling pathway in diabetic mice.

