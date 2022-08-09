ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Students start school year at Palm Beach County's newest school

The School District of Palm Beach County's newest school opened to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School, located on North Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, is district's 180th school. It's the first new public school to open...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Car Slams Into Rear Of School Bus, Is Dragged Over Train Tracks

Palm Beach County School District’s First Day Of School Leaves Juveniles Seriously Injured… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning school bus crash left one teen seriously injured after he slammed into a school bus stopped at a railroad crossing. The Palm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Reward offered after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce

The U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 rewards after a series of incidents where letter carriers were robbed this year at locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The postal employees are being targeted by thieves wanting their master key to unlock mailboxes at apartment complexes. Postal inspector...
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Body pulled from the water in Lantana

LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
LANTANA, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach public golf course could get a makeover

Big changes could soon be on the way to a historic landmark in Palm Beach County. Delray Beach’s municipal golf course is months away from reaching the 100-year-old mark and the city commission is moving forward with a multi-million public-private partnership plan to fund a much-needed makeover. For the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter

A baby boy's first day on Earth began in the air. It was a ride Lidia Bucio will never forget. "I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio said. The expectant mother was being taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Sunday. Bucio said the medics...
OKEECHOBEE, FL

