Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
Latest death marks 3rd fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County in week
A person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Lake Worth Beach, becoming the third such fatality in Palm Beach County in a week. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near 10th Avenue Northand North F Street in Lake Worth Beach.
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Wellington driver sentenced to 10 years after Greenacres crash that killed motorcyclist
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Wellington woman to 10 years in prison following a February 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Samantha DeMaio pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Feb. 27, 2021, crash that killed 54-year-old Andre Bonhoure of Riviera Beach.
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to launch 'Operation Look Both Ways'
Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Wednesday that the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office will conduct high-visibility education and enforcement operations in areas with high traffic crashes to protect the safety of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. According to the sheriff, the operation, named Operation Look Both Ways, will kick off Tuesday, Aug....
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach
Man, woman wanted in $900 candle theft at Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Police are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance stealing candles from a Bath & Body Works in Port St. Lucie. Man run over, gets up, opens fire on speeding car, authorities...
He threatened to shoot up the crowd, but someone shot him to death first, West Palm police say
WEST PALM BEACH — A man allegedly threatened to "shoot the crowd up" during a fight in West Palm Beach on Sunday night. Before he could, police say another man pulled out a gun and shot him to death. West Palm Beach Police said a brawl between two women...
Undercover agents spend months scoping casino, winning owner and manager's arrests
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "What happens in Vegas" is supposed to stay in Vegas but a woman near Boynton Beach is in trouble for allegedly bringing something done in Las Vegas here to Florida. A narcotics agent with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got "a complaint alleging...
Students start school year at Palm Beach County's newest school
The School District of Palm Beach County's newest school opened to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School, located on North Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, is district's 180th school. It's the first new public school to open...
SCHOOL BUS CRASH: Car Slams Into Rear Of School Bus, Is Dragged Over Train Tracks
Palm Beach County School District’s First Day Of School Leaves Juveniles Seriously Injured… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An early morning school bus crash left one teen seriously injured after he slammed into a school bus stopped at a railroad crossing. The Palm […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Reward offered after mail carriers robbed in Boca Raton, Fort Pierce
The U.S. Postal Service is offering $50,000 rewards after a series of incidents where letter carriers were robbed this year at locations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. The postal employees are being targeted by thieves wanting their master key to unlock mailboxes at apartment complexes. Postal inspector...
School bus pulled over for speeding in Boynton Beach school zone
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus was pulled over Wednesday by the Boynton Beach Police Department. WPTV witnessed bus 4029 being pulled over for speeding in the Citrus Cove Elementary school zone. The bus had just dropped off students for their first day of school.
Body pulled from the water in Lantana
LANTANA, FL– The Lantana Police Department is investigating after a body was pulled from the water. The discovery was made on Tuesday morning near a boat dock near 312 E Ocean Ave. Officials are still investigating but say they believe the person likely died from an accidental drowning. Authorities...
PBIA reopens after man makes bomb threat, sheriff's office says
Part of Palm Beach International Airport was shut down and evacuated Wednesday after a man claimed to have a bomb in his backpack, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. According to PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the incident happened at a ticket counter on the third floor of the airport.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
Delray Beach public golf course could get a makeover
Big changes could soon be on the way to a historic landmark in Palm Beach County. Delray Beach’s municipal golf course is months away from reaching the 100-year-old mark and the city commission is moving forward with a multi-million public-private partnership plan to fund a much-needed makeover. For the...
Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter
A baby boy's first day on Earth began in the air. It was a ride Lidia Bucio will never forget. "I was screaming my lungs out," Bucio said. The expectant mother was being taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on Sunday. Bucio said the medics...
Second firm in Sunset Lounge bid disqualified for improper lobbying of West Palm Beach Mayor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new twist in the continuing saga of who will operate the historic and newly renovatedSunset Lounge. The second firm that was just awarded the bid three weeks ago is also now disqualified –for sending emails to the mayor and a commissioner.
