Pullman, WA

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained

CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp

PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
Eastern Washington ranked 13th in Stats Perform poll

When Eastern Washington was picked in a preseason poll last month to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference this season, it was less an indictment of the Eagles and more an indication of how strong the conference is from top to bottom. Six Big Sky football programs were ranked...
CHENEY, WA

