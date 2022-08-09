Read full article on original website
Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road
CHENEY, Wash. - Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time. Turner...
Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney now 100% contained
CHENEY, Wash. - The Williams Lake Fire burning south of Cheney is now 100% contained, according to the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team. Last Updated: Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The Williams Lake Fire is 65% contained and all evacuations have been lifted as of Monday morning, according to...
Idaho football shows its ability to rush the passer during preseason scrimmage
MOSCOW, Idaho – Following the first scrimmage of the preseason Thursday, the Idaho Vandals are not where they want to be when they meet Washington State in the season opener for both teams Sept. 3. Maybe they can’t even see it yet, but at least they have an idea...
'Sharp' Cougar passing game flashes entertaining potential: Notes and observations from Day 8 of Washington State fall camp
PULLMAN – Washington State will hold 25 fall camp practices ahead of its season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho. The Spokesman-Review will be in attendance for each of those, tracking relevant storylines, notes, depth-chart developments and key plays as the Cougars prepare for the 2022 football season – their first under coach Jake Dickert. Below are observations from the eighth day of fall camp in Pullman.
'Never seen anything like it before': Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday's thunderstorm
Thursday's storm through southeast Spokane County didn't last long, but it was long enough. "15 minutes," Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. "The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself." Next to one of Wiggin's fields, the four...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Eastern Washington ranked 13th in Stats Perform poll
When Eastern Washington was picked in a preseason poll last month to finish sixth in the Big Sky Conference this season, it was less an indictment of the Eagles and more an indication of how strong the conference is from top to bottom. Six Big Sky football programs were ranked...
