ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Q in the Lou postponed to 2023

ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Edwardsville, IL
Entertainment
City
Edwardsville, IL
KMOV

Bissel Mansion for sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022

The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems. Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Eagles extend tour, head to St. Louis in November

ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November. The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenille Arts
RFT (Riverfront Times)

City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed

A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mo Artist Statement
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August

After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMOV

Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour

CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking the halfway point in their extensive training process. Last October, News 4 was there as the then eight-week-old puppies were placed with their “puppy raisers,” volunteers that raise and train them before they’re eventually placed with someone suffering from a cognitive or physical disability.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy