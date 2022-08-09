Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Stone Soup Cottage blossoming to a 33-acre wellness destination
COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Stone Soup Cottage, known for their award-winning 7-course tasting menus for the last 13 years, is ready for a shift that will impact not only St Charles County but the entire region. Stone Soup opened in 2009 when Carl and Nancy McConnell leased a 900-square-foot home...
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
KSDK
Q in the Lou postponed to 2023
ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
KMOV
Bissel Mansion for sale
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants Openings and Closings: July 2022
The good news? Openings outweighed the closings this past month. The bad news? We're already most of the way through the year and have lost some gems. Baileys' Range in Shaw opened its doors in July to the joy of the neighborhood — everyone could use some more milkshakes in their life. There's also more bakeries and cafes to balance out what we've lost, especially in Clayton where business boomed this month.
saucemagazine.com
Firefly Grill is now open in the former Wild Horse Grill space in Chesterfield
After working in the restaurant industry since she was 15, Christy Hall has finally opened her own place. Firefly Grill recently opened its doors in the former Wild Horse Grill space at 101 Chesterfield Towne Center, as reported by St. Louis Magazine. Hall previously co-owned another restaurant in O’Fallon for...
Eagles extend tour, head to St. Louis in November
ST. LOUIS – The Eagles have extended their “Hotel California” 2022 Tour and are coming to the Enterprise Center in November. The concert is on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. The Eagles will play their entire “Hotel California” album accompanied by an […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Diner in St. Louis Has Closed
A "Restaurant Space for Lease" sign hangs in the front window of what for 30 years has been the City Diner on South Grand. Sources tell the RFT that the diner closed last week with no warning. The sign represents the end of a staunch mainstay on the street. Since...
edglentoday.com
SIU School of Dental Medicine Welcomes Students Back for the Academic Year
EDWARDSVILLE – The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) fall semester is underway, and to set the tone for a productive and collegial year, students gathered for a welcome event on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The SIUE Division of Student Affairs coordinated the event which included a taco...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 11 to 17
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
edglentoday.com
IDOT Announces Daily Closures Continue For Work On Illinois 143 Near Old Alton Road In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces upcoming daily lane closures on Illinois 143 near Old Alton Road. The changes started on August 1 and are projected to continue through August 27. Geeding Construction and Marathon Oil are doing the work. Article continues after sponsor message. Residents should expect...
KMOV
Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour
CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
'A Little Hi'; a mini version of the signature Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open up
ST. LOUIS — Hi-Pointe Drive-In announced Wednesday it will be opening a spinoff concept, "A Little Hi." A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. “Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits...
KMOV
Litter of service dogs in training celebrate first birthday, enter final stretch of training
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A litter of local service dogs in training recently celebrated their first birthday, marking the halfway point in their extensive training process. Last October, News 4 was there as the then eight-week-old puppies were placed with their “puppy raisers,” volunteers that raise and train them before they’re eventually placed with someone suffering from a cognitive or physical disability.
