See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going
Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections. The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
multihousingnews.com
Why Building Affordable Housing in NYC Has Rarely Been More Difficult
Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick on the changes, challenges and development opportunities arising across the five boroughs. New York City’s affordable housing crisis continues to be as present as ever. According to a 2021 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, nearly a third of the renters in the metro are spending more than 50 percent of their income on rent each month.
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
The Jewish Press
NYC Congestion Pricing Could Cost Up to $23 Per Trip in Manhattan
Do you drive in New York City’s five boroughs? Do you drive into Manhattan?. If you do, fasten your wallet. New York MTA officials released the long-delayed “environmental assessment” of the city’s proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, the so-called “congestion pricing plan,” bringing its implementation one step closer.
bklyndesigns.com
Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)
New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary
The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
'Live, work, play': Why businesses are choosing Brooklyn over Manhattan in pandemic recovery
“People just love the live, work and play vibe that we’ve got going here,” said Randy Peers, the president and chief executive officer of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce on the WCBS Small Business Spotlight, sponsored by Dime Community Bank.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
untappedcities.com
9 NYC Cafes Frequented by Influential Authors
The practice of taking yourself to a cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee or a conversation with an old friend is not reserved for the common person. From Beat Generation writers to modernist authors, influential authors have frequented New York City cafes for more than a century. Rather than burrowing in your bed or stacking more coffee mugs at your desk, check out these 10 New York City cafes frequented by influential authors throughout history and the present. Maybe you will be the next inspirational author!
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Nassau IDA votes to end property tax agreement with Amazon over lack of new jobs at Syosset warehouse
Amazon has lost millions of dollars in tax breaks for its Syosset warehouse at the former Cerro Wire just off the Long Island Expressway.
uppereastsite.com
Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
Close to 1,700 homes in NYC experience power outages amid hot conditions
There were close to 1,700 outages across the city Wednesday as the hot weather continues to impact New York City communities. Con Edison says most of the outages are due to increased power usage.
restaurantclicks.com
A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC
New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
