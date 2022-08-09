The practice of taking yourself to a cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee or a conversation with an old friend is not reserved for the common person. From Beat Generation writers to modernist authors, influential authors have frequented New York City cafes for more than a century. Rather than burrowing in your bed or stacking more coffee mugs at your desk, check out these 10 New York City cafes frequented by influential authors throughout history and the present. Maybe you will be the next inspirational author!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO