New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
W42ST.nyc

In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going

Entering the ninth month of their gas line shutdown, legendary neighborhood eatery Chez Napoleon has launched a Go Fund Me to stay afloat as they await further city inspections.  The 62-year old, family-run restaurant has been closed since the end of last year, when Con Edison shut off the building’s gas over concerns of a […] The post In Month Nine of Shutdown, Chez Napoleon Launches a Go Fund Me Appeal to Keep Going appeared first on W42ST.
multihousingnews.com

Why Building Affordable Housing in NYC Has Rarely Been More Difficult

Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick on the changes, challenges and development opportunities arising across the five boroughs. New York City’s affordable housing crisis continues to be as present as ever. According to a 2021 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, nearly a third of the renters in the metro are spending more than 50 percent of their income on rent each month.
Commercial Observer

Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M

Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
The Jewish Press

NYC Congestion Pricing Could Cost Up to $23 Per Trip in Manhattan

Do you drive in New York City’s five boroughs? Do you drive into Manhattan?. If you do, fasten your wallet. New York MTA officials released the long-delayed “environmental assessment” of the city’s proposed Central Business District Tolling Program, the so-called “congestion pricing plan,” bringing its implementation one step closer.
bklyndesigns.com

Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)

New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
untappedcities.com

9 NYC Cafes Frequented by Influential Authors

The practice of taking yourself to a cafe to enjoy a cup of coffee or a conversation with an old friend is not reserved for the common person. From Beat Generation writers to modernist authors, influential authors have frequented New York City cafes for more than a century. Rather than burrowing in your bed or stacking more coffee mugs at your desk, check out these 10 New York City cafes frequented by influential authors throughout history and the present. Maybe you will be the next inspirational author!
uppereastsite.com

Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
restaurantclicks.com

A Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in NYC

New York City is the most visited city in the U.S. and among the top 10 most visited cities in the world. Its diverse population, colorful history, and world-class art institutions make New York the height of cosmopolitan appeal. It’s also a gastronomic mecca, housing some of the best restaurants...
