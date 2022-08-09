Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
crimevoice.com
MPD Patrol Officers Catch Catalytic Converter Thief
Photos: (Photo:1 top) Evidence Collected; (Photos 2 & 3 in story) Evidence Collected and Suspects Vehicle. Originally Published By: San Mateo Police Department Facebook Page:. “San Mateo, CA –On August 4, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a theft of a catalytic converter. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. Officers remained in the area and continued the investigation.
calmatters.network
Elderly man targeted in another 'roadside jewelry' robbery attempt
A man in his 80s and the bystander who tried to help him were targeted in a brazen robbery attempt and assault with a vehicle at Palo Alto’s Charleston Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The reported crime, in which a person tries to slip a piece of...
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico
SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman reports she was dragged from parking lot, raped in bathroom, Stanford says
A woman reported being taken and raped on the Stanford University campus days before the last day of summer classes, campus police say. The woman told a mandatory reporter she was “grabbed” from “an unspecified parking lot” near Wilbur Hall, a student dormitory, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at around 5 p.m., according to a campus-wide alert sent by Stanford’s Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She said she was taken into a bathroom and raped.
Gilroy Dispatch
Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer
Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood
(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
Suspect accused of attempting to rob man while escaping security in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man for committing a series of crimes at the Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Bryan Michael Flint, 49, of Santa Cruz was taken into custody after he shoplifted from a Macy’s store and attempted to rob an elderly man while escaping, police said. […]
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Police Seek Help in Search for Stolen French Bulldog Puppies
Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding three stolen French bulldog puppies. The puppies were taken from a home along the 800 block of El Camino Real, police said. Two were taken from the backyard while the third was taken from inside the home when someone broke in.
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Alleged shoplifter resists loss prevention officers, tries to take man's cellphone
Palo Alto police arrested a man on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise, physically resisting loss prevention personnel and attempting to rob an 80-year-old man at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. A loss prevention employee at Macy's in the Stanford Shopping Center notified police at about 3:19 p.m. on Monday that a...
Comments