ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Richmond Men Arrested Armed Robbery in Walnut Creek

The Walnut Creek Police Department report that at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Rd. (Ygnacio Plaza) reported a victim was bleeding in the parking lot after an attempted robbery of their watch by two masked male suspects. The victim was reportedly struck with handguns...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
crimevoice.com

MPD Patrol Officers Catch Catalytic Converter Thief

Photos: (Photo:1 top) Evidence Collected; (Photos 2 & 3 in story) Evidence Collected and Suspects Vehicle. Originally Published By: San Mateo Police Department Facebook Page:. “San Mateo, CA –On August 4, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a theft of a catalytic converter. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. Officers remained in the area and continued the investigation.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Nbc Bay Area#Mercedes#Bmw#Swiss
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect found in Mexico

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The man San Jose police allege is responsible for an April 9 homicide was turned over to the United States government by Mexican authorities this week as he awaits homicide charges from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office. Jose Alberto Aguirre was arrested in Mexicali, Mexico August 9 and was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Authorities arrest man in connection to selling meth in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities seized over one pound of methamphetamine after conducting a narcotics investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a Facebook post. Detectives arrested 55-year-old San Rafael resident John William Gobbin in connection to narcotics sale on Wednesday. KRON On is streaming news live now A photo posted by […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Woman reports she was dragged from parking lot, raped in bathroom, Stanford says

A woman reported being taken and raped on the Stanford University campus days before the last day of summer classes, campus police say. The woman told a mandatory reporter she was “grabbed” from “an unspecified parking lot” near Wilbur Hall, a student dormitory, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at around 5 p.m., according to a campus-wide alert sent by Stanford’s Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She said she was taken into a bathroom and raped.
STANFORD, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Cortes Alvarez sworn in as CHP officer

Carlos Cortes Alvarez of Gilroy has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Cortes Alvarez graduated from Gilroy High School in 2009. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a communications technician...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested for assault and robbery in Brentwood

(KRON) — Five suspects were arrested Tuesday after an altercation in the Brentwood City Hall parking structure. Officers from the City of Brentwood Police Department responded to the incident on Tuesday around 6:16 p.m., according to a social media post from the department. The victims had been at the parking structure when they were challenged […]
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy