A woman reported being taken and raped on the Stanford University campus days before the last day of summer classes, campus police say. The woman told a mandatory reporter she was “grabbed” from “an unspecified parking lot” near Wilbur Hall, a student dormitory, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at around 5 p.m., according to a campus-wide alert sent by Stanford’s Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, Aug. 10. She said she was taken into a bathroom and raped.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO