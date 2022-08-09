Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Mortgage Rates Swing Back Up, Hitting 5.22% in Volatile Market
US mortgage rates rose back above 5%, ratcheting up pressure on the cooling housing market. The average for a 30-year loan increased to 5.22% from 4.99% last week, Freddie Mac said Thursday in a statement. That’s the first increase since July 21.
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
ECB Will Limit Interest-Rate Hikes to This Year Only, HSBC Says
The European Central Bank will stop hiking interest rates after the end of 2022, when a euro-area recession and easing price pressures will restrain monetary-policy tightening, according to HSBC. Cuts to Russian natural gas supplies and resulting surges in energy costs will drive inflation higher than previously expected, to a...
Bloomberg
It’s a Hot Month for M&A With $63 Billion in North America Deals So Far
A surprise surge in deals is turning August into a memorable month for mergers and acquisitions, helped by rising stock prices and steadier US markets. Already $63 billion of transactions have been announced in North America, the most for a comparable monthly period since November and eclipsing the $52 billion in deals for all of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among an eye-catching 613 combinations proposed in this traditionally sleepy summer month is Vista Equity Partners’ plan to buy tax-management software provider Avalara Inc for $7.8 billion.
Bloomberg
India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes
India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
Bloomberg
Finance Industry Warns EU’s Benchmark Rules Pose ‘Systemic Risk’
A consortium of financial trade associations rallied against proposed European Union regulations that would restrict the use of financial benchmarks, warning they could disrupt markets and even pose a systemic risk. The group, spearheaded by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, are pushing against a blanket ban against foreign benchmarks...
Bloomberg
Younger Workers Take Growing Share of US Unemployment Insurance
The share of young US workers filing for unemployment has surged during the pandemic. Three years ago, almost half all beneficiaries were older than 45, a share that has now fallen to 45.8%, according to US labor Department data. Meanwhile, the percentage of workers younger than 35 claiming unemployment insurance jumped to more than 31% from about 28%.
Bloomberg
Hyperinflation Spurs Zimbabwe to Halt Payments to Contractors
Zimbabwe has suspended payments to government contractors as part of efforts to halt a slump in its currency that’s fueling hyperinflation. The order was sent to government ministries, departments and agencies by Permanent Secretary of Finance George Guvamatanga after the Treasury noticed they were submitting invoices of cash for goods and services using parallel market rates. The MDAs are required to seek approval from Treasury for current and future contract pricing and share with it their due diligence on existing charges, Guvamatanga said.
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
A California Startup Is Selling Electric Vehicle ‘Subscriptions’
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. The landmark US climate bill passed by the House of Representatives on Friday is a boon for would-be buyers of electric vehicles: It includes a $7,500 point-of-sale tax credit for any purchase of a qualifying new EV, and $4,000 off the purchase of a used one. But the bill doesn’t solve for one of the biggest challenges facing interested buyers: inventory.
Bloomberg
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Bloomberg
Brazil’s Middle Class Benefits the Most from Bolsonaro’s Gas Tax Cuts
Brazil’s middle class is benefiting the most from gasoline tax cuts pushed by President Jair Bolsonaro, while costlier food staples add to the pain of the poor and more expensive airfare weigh on the budget of the wealthy. Consumer prices plunged 0.83% for the middle classes in July, more...
Bloomberg
China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions
China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring. Beijing will temporarily waive a key clause which paves the way for Brazil, the...
Bloomberg
India Says US Raised Concern Over Processed Russian Oil Shipment
The US expressed concern that an Indian company hid the origin of Russian oil, processed it and shipped some products to New York, according to a deputy governor of India’s central bank. India was notified of the case by the US Treasury, Michael Patra, deputy governor in charge of...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation
New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
Bloomberg
Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Conserve Gas
Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry suggested reducing the minimum temperature in offices -- in both the public and private sectors -- to be lowered to 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit) as it seeks to cut gas consumption by 20% ahead of winter, according to a statement.
Bloomberg
Freddie Mac US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises to 5.22%
30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today rose to 5.22% from 4.99%, Freddie Mac data show. 15-year rate avg 4.59%, up from 4.26% a week earlier. 5/1-year ARM rate avg 4.43%, up from 4.25% a week earlier. "The 30-year fixed-rate went back up to well over five percent this...
Bloomberg
BOE Governor Bailey ‘Open to Review’ of Mandate, Telegraph Says
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey would be “open to a review” of the central bank’s mandate after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss criticized its approach to inflation, the Telegraph reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. Bailey made the comments during a telephone call with UK...
Bloomberg
Bolsonaro, Lula Vie for Votes by Pledging Longer Low-Income Aid
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva both pledged to preserve 600 reais ($118) in monthly government aid to poor families while campaigning for election in October. Front-runner Lula said during a Facebook live event on Saturday that he’s the only candidate committed to keeping the...
Bloomberg
Exxon Renews Nigeria Deep-Water Oil Licenses and Contracts
Exxon Mobil Corp. renewed two deep-water leases in Nigeria for 20 years, among the first permits granted under the country’s new oil and gas law. The US energy giant extended its rights over two oil blocks at a ceremony on Friday in the West African country’s capital, Abuja. It also renewed production-sharing contracts with the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Co., it said on its Twitter account.
