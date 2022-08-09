Tennessee’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule has been set—highlighted by seven regular season home games at Thompson-Boling Arena. Coming off of an undefeated 16-0 season at home in 2021-22 that featured seven home crowds of 20,000-plus fans, the Vols enter the 2022-23 campaign with upward momentum. Fans interested in being a part of the action can purchase season tickets here.

