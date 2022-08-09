Read full article on original website
TBI Issues Silver Alert for Missing Gatlinburg Woman
Tennessee Bureau of investigation is issuing a Silver alert for a missing woman out of Gatlinburg. Officials say 76 year-old Claudene Whaley reportedly went missing Monday afternoon and she may be traveling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946. Officials say she has a medical condition that could...
Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks Selected To 2022-23 NCMFC Coalition Academy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has been selected to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) Coalition Academy for the 2022-23 athletic year, the organization has announced. The Coalition Academy was started in 2021 and remains a first of its kind program for the highest...
Quotes: Garner Emphasizing Veteran Leadership One Week Into Preseason Camp
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One week into preseason practice and one day out from its first scrimmage of fall camp, the Tennessee football team took Haslam Field Monday morning as anticipation continues to build for the 2022 season opener on Sept. 1. Entering his second year on Josh Heupel‘s staff...
Tennessee Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
Tennessee’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule has been set—highlighted by seven regular season home games at Thompson-Boling Arena. Coming off of an undefeated 16-0 season at home in 2021-22 that featured seven home crowds of 20,000-plus fans, the Vols enter the 2022-23 campaign with upward momentum. Fans interested in being a part of the action can purchase season tickets here.
