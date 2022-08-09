ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

TBI Issues Silver Alert for Missing Gatlinburg Woman

Tennessee Bureau of investigation is issuing a Silver alert for a missing woman out of Gatlinburg. Officials say 76 year-old Claudene Whaley reportedly went missing Monday afternoon and she may be traveling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946. Officials say she has a medical condition that could...
GATLINBURG, TN
Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks Selected To 2022-23 NCMFC Coalition Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has been selected to the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) Coalition Academy for the 2022-23 athletic year, the organization has announced. The Coalition Academy was started in 2021 and remains a first of its kind program for the highest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Tennessee’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule has been set—highlighted by seven regular season home games at Thompson-Boling Arena. Coming off of an undefeated 16-0 season at home in 2021-22 that featured seven home crowds of 20,000-plus fans, the Vols enter the 2022-23 campaign with upward momentum. Fans interested in being a part of the action can purchase season tickets here.
KNOXVILLE, TN

