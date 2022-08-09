ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%

A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems

Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal

Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
Gut-based neurotoxin triggers inflammation associated with Alzheimer's disease

A neurotoxin derived from bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer’s disease, researchers reported in Frontiers in Neurology. The microbial-generated neurotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is derived from the gut-based, gram-negative bacteria Bacteroides fragilis and creates a pro-inflammatory neurotoxin called BF-LPS, Walter J. Lukiw,...
The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke

When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation

At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia

Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate

An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons. The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.
Blood Vessel Disease May Worsen Cognition in Alzheimer's Disease

A new study from a group of Alzheimer’s disease researchers at Augusta University is highlighting the importance of vascular disease in Alzheimer’s disease-associated cognitive decline. The research investigated the impact of microscopic blood vessels on the health of white matter in the brain, the ability of diseased blood vessels to dilate, and the resulting impact on cognition as it relates to Alzheimer’s disease.
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia

Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
