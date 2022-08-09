Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Death by Napping? The Frightening Link to High Blood Pressure and Increased Stroke Risk
American Heart Association study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure. Frequent or usual daytime napping in adults was associated with a 24% high risk of having a stroke and a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to never napping. Experts say napping, though not...
New Risk Factor Identified Increases Women’s Stroke Risk By 34%
A new study published today in Stroke indicated that women with endometriosis may have a greater risk of stroke compared to women without chronic inflammatory disorder. Authors of the study estimate that about 10% of reproductive-aged women in the United States have endometriosis, which is characterized by abnormal growth of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Endometriosis has been linked to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol in women.
studyfinds.org
Gout flare-ups in your foot could double your risk for a heart attack or stroke
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom — Gout flare-ups are painful enough on their own, but a new study finds they can also increase a person’s risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke. Researchers have found that gout patients who suffered a heart attack or stroke were twice as likely...
healio.com
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia
Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
MedicalXpress
Premature menopause is associated with increased risk of heart problems
Menopause before 40 years of age is associated with elevated risks of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The study in more than 1.4 million women found that the younger the age at menopause, the higher the risk of new-onset heart failure and atrial fibrillation.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
MedicalXpress
How measuring blood pressure in both arms can help reduce cardiovascular risk and hypertension
Blood pressure should be measured in both arms and the higher reading should be adopted to improve hypertension diagnosis and management, according to a new study. The research, led by University of Exeter, analyzed data from 53,172 participants in 23 studies worldwide to examine the implications of choosing the higher or lower arm pressure.
MedicalXpress
Peripheral artery disease can signal cardiovascular trouble for heart, brain and legs
If you have not heard of peripheral artery disease, or PAD, you are not alone. While clinicians and health organizations have made headway in raising awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death worldwide, PAD—despite being part of cardiovascular disease—is not as well-known. PAD affects...
MedicalXpress
Dementia risk may be higher if an upper heart chamber is abnormal
Structural or functional abnormalities within the heart's left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person's risk of developing dementia later in life by 35%, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Dementia risk increased even among those who did not experience atrial fibrillation or stroke, two conditions known to be associated with dementia.
A simple heart scan in old age may predict if you're at risk of dementia in the next 10 years, study finds
Simple heart scans may be able to predict your risk of being diagnosed dementia within a decade, a study suggests. Researchers found elderly people with abnormalities in their left atrium were a third more likely to develop the disease — even if they showed no sign of heart problems.
healio.com
Gut-based neurotoxin triggers inflammation associated with Alzheimer's disease
A neurotoxin derived from bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract has been identified as a major contributor to Alzheimer’s disease, researchers reported in Frontiers in Neurology. The microbial-generated neurotoxin lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is derived from the gut-based, gram-negative bacteria Bacteroides fragilis and creates a pro-inflammatory neurotoxin called BF-LPS, Walter J. Lukiw,...
The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke
When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
MedicalXpress
Consumer health: Living with atrial fibrillation
At least 2.7 million people in the U.S. are living with atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. And because the risk of developing it increases with age and people are living longer, medical researchers predict the frequency will rise dramatically over the next few years. Atrial fibrillation is...
healio.com
Atrial cardiopathy confers elevated risk for dementia
Atrial cardiopathy was associated with increased risk for dementia, according to new data from the ARIC cohort study. There was little mediation of the effect by atrial fibrillation or stroke, according to the researchers. Michelle C. Johansen, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine,...
How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate
An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons. The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.
labroots.com
Blood Vessel Disease May Worsen Cognition in Alzheimer's Disease
A new study from a group of Alzheimer’s disease researchers at Augusta University is highlighting the importance of vascular disease in Alzheimer’s disease-associated cognitive decline. The research investigated the impact of microscopic blood vessels on the health of white matter in the brain, the ability of diseased blood vessels to dilate, and the resulting impact on cognition as it relates to Alzheimer’s disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
MedPage Today
Heart Risks of Early Menopause; Criss-Cross TAVR; Cardiac Remodeling at 16,732 Ft
Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine needs to carry warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis as potential side effects, European regulators said. (Reuters) Women with premature menopause in their 30s and 40s were at increased risk of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, a Korean study showed. (European Heart Journal) Ischemic heart disease was tied...
