ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime

wivk.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Sevierville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shotgun#Sevierville Police#Spd
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wvlt.tv

Sevierville gun thief on the loose

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Man To Hospital For Mental Health Emergency

A woman who was said to be transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest this past Friday. 54-year-old Angela Worley, of Jacksboro, is said to have received a call from 40-year-old Cameron Jones, of LaFollette, asking her for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis. Worley made her way to Jones, whom she found walking on the side of the road. She stopped to give him a ride.
JACKSBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy