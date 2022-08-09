Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime

A woman who was said to be transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest this past Friday. 54-year-old Angela Worley, of Jacksboro, is said to have received a call from 40-year-old Cameron Jones, of LaFollette, asking her for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis. Worley made her way to Jones, whom she found walking on the side of the road. She stopped to give him a ride.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO