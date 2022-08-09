Sevierville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Need Help to Find the Suspect Believed to Have Stolen a Shotgun and a Possible Witness to the Crime

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
Kidnapping, robbery suspect indicted by Blount County grand jury
A man facing kidnapping and robbery charges has now been indicted by a grand jury.
DA decides not to charge homeowner after shooting man trying to break into a home
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The District Attorney General of Loudon County announced Wednesday that he would not bring criminal charges against a person who shot a man he said was trying to break in through his front door. On Wednesday, District Attorney Russell Johnson said a Grand Jury concurred with the decision.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teen accused of stealing mother’s car located
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers located a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving. Gavin Jones, 14, was located in Williamsburg, Kentucky along with the stolen vehicle, KPD officials said. Jones stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag...
wvlt.tv
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. “We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re...
Truck driver indicted in death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February. Jenkins was killed on Feb. 3 when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while trying to remove a ladder from northbound I-75 near mile […]
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville PD are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg. Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Worthington had appeal...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize...
East Tennessee deputy in ICU after saving wife from being hit by pickup
An Anderson County Sheriff's deputy is fighting for his life after his wife says they were both hit by a speeding pickup truck.
wvlt.tv
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door. “You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
supertalk929.com
Report: Social gathering turns tense when Hawkins County man pulls weapon after he’s told ‘no more Fireball’
A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office incident report says a domestic fight over alcohol grew into a tense situation where the suspect pulled a gun and threatened to kill everyone at the gathering at the Mooresburg boat ramp. James Tyler Holzworth, 32, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault...
'You don't find much better than Lucas' | ACSO asking for prayers after two deputies hit by truck
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for prayers after two reserve deputies were struck by a vehicle while off-duty, according to a Facebook post. Raymond Surber, a 31-year-old deputy with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado on August 1...
wvlt.tv
Sevierville gun thief on the loose
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Johnkelian “John John” Mathis unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 17-year-old Johnkelian ‘John John’ Mathis was shot and killed in the Lonsdale area on Aug. 8, 2021. Mathis was one of the many Knoxville men who have unsolved murders. However, he is also someone whose life was lost at a young age. He was going to be a senior at Austin-Easy High School.
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell County
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
q95fm.net
Woman Stabbed Multiple Times While Driving Man To Hospital For Mental Health Emergency
A woman who was said to be transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest this past Friday. 54-year-old Angela Worley, of Jacksboro, is said to have received a call from 40-year-old Cameron Jones, of LaFollette, asking her for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis. Worley made her way to Jones, whom she found walking on the side of the road. She stopped to give him a ride.
Longtime TN inmate, prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
newstalk987.com
TBI is Investigating a Fire in Jefferson County that Leaves One Person Dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County officials are investigating a fire that leaves one person dead. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responding to the fire Saturday night on State Route 92. A woman reportedly told authorities that her husband was still inside of the home. Firefighters found...
Comments / 0