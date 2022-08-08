ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gifford Pinchot

Burn Restrictions Imposed for Gifford Pinchot to Decrease Risk of Fire

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
Johnson Peak is seen beyond Packwood Lake last June in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Due to increased risk of wildfires, Gifford Pinchot National Forest fire managers have issued restrictions on campfires, smoking and other activities within the forest effective Monday, Aug. 8.

The following activities are now prohibited:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including a charcoal fire and pellet fire on all Gifford Pinchot general forest land and developed campgrounds (with some exceptions based on location)

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

• Possessing, discharging or using any kind of firework or other pyrotechnic device

• Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order

According to a news release on the restrictions, portable cooking stoves, lanterns and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed in the forest as they can be instantly switched off.

“We are seeing extremely hot and dry conditions in the forest,” said Dirk Shupe, fire management staff officer for the Gifford Pinchot and Mt. Hood National Forests. “With a dry summer ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities and the recreating public.”

Nearly nine out of 10 wildfires nationwide can be prevented, stated the release.

For Gifford Pinchot wildfire information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/giffordpinchot/fire

For more information about the local and regional fire outlook, visit https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/predict/outlook.aspx

For a list of grounds where building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is authorized, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/giffordpinchot/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1047647.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

