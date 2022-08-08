ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucoda, WA

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqKWX_0hAhCEob00
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter flies over a forest fire in Bucoda while dropping water Monday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 507 and Troy Avenue.

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia.

The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

According to Chris Gray, lieutenant with South Thurston Fire, the thickness of the forest impeded firefighters ability to get to the flames, which prompted crews to call for DNR helicopters.

The aircraft were pulling water from the Skookumchuck River before flying over the approximately half-acre patch of forest that was burning and dumping the loads of water.

Crews determined the fire was not a threat to any structures as of about 3 p.m. on Monday. Crews were going to stay at the scene with the goal of controlling the fire before the wind picked up in the later afternoon.

Gray said the department has only responded to two wildfires in their district over the summer.

As fire season has the potential to get worse over the coming weeks, he advised anyone who sees a large amount of smoke to “get on the phone and call 911. At least (then) we can evaluate. It’s better to start sooner.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Fast-Moving House Fire Kills One on Thursday in Mason County

A house fire claimed the life of one and injured another on Thursday in Mason County. Central Mason Fire & EMS reported that they were dispatched to the scene at about 2:50 p.m. on Thursday and were advised of heavy fire conditions at the single-family house. When they arrived, they found the victim on the floor near a window. Another person at the home survived and was taken to Mason General Hospital with severe smoke inhalation.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen/Hoquiam to receive $50 million for North Shore Levee

The North Shore Levee Project has received $50 million toward completion. Seven Washington community projects were recently awarded FEMA funding under the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. This includes the $50 million for the Levee project for the cities of Aberdeen and...
ABERDEEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bucoda, WA
Centralia, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
GRAHAM, WA
Chronicle

Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe

When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

It’s not just police officers. 911 dispatchers are also in short supply

Earlier this summer, the Washington State Patrol did something it’s never done before: close one of its eight regional communication centers used to answer 911 calls and dispatch troopers and other first responders to emergencies. The center, located in Wenatchee, had been plagued for years by understaffing and the...
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#A Forest#Wildfire#Helicopters#Troy
q13fox.com

Suspect dies in police custody, investigation underway in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - An investigation is underway in Tacoma after an armed suspect died while in Police custody Tuesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at around 7:40 p.m., a trooper tried stopping a red Ford truck near the corner of S 37th St. and Pacific Ave. The driver swerved, almost hit a pedestrian and ran a red light. This led the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Trooper, police activity in South Tacoma

At about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night, there was a lot of police activity on Pacific and S 84th St. in Tacoma. The Washington State Patrol and Lakewood Police will release more information as an investigation continues.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Photo: Vehicle Crashed After Being Stolen in Chehalis Friday

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 500 block of Northwest Quincy Place just after 7:05 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Chehalis Police Department recovered the vehicle after it was involved in an accident, according to Chief Randy Kaut. A woman was reportedly injured when the thief stole the vehicle. The police department did not have additional details as of press time Friday. Look for an update in Tuesday’s edition.
CHEHALIS, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
177
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy