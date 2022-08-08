Centralia Has Another New Dollar General Store

Chronicle file photo

The Dollar General store located at 1417 Harrison Ave. in Centralia is now open for business, according to a news release from the company.

It is located in the Fords Prairie neighborhood and is now the third Dollar General in Centralia and the eighth overall in Lewis County.

The company says the stores provide affordable household items including cleaning products, medicine, food, hygiene products, various paper products and more. This new store will also feature a fresh fruit and vegetable section.

Dollar General will be making a donation of 100 new books to a nearby elementary school in addition to opening the new store, according to the release.

“In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings,” according to the release.

Anyone living within a 15-mile radius of the store will also be eligible to apply for a Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant. More information on that program can be found at https://www.dgliteracy.org/.

The new store will employ six to 10 people and normal hours of operation can be found on the Dollar General app.

The company recently announced that it would not move forward with yet another planned Dollar General location in the Salkum area.