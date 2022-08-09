ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Q107.5

Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?

The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know

It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa

Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
IOWA STATE
Mix 97-3

Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?

If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa

After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools

*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn

What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
weareiowa.com

Iowa produced pen makes history

The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
IOWA STATE
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
CLIVE, IA
KCCI.com

Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
GRINNELL, IA
Dubuque, IA
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

