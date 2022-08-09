Read full article on original website
Are Iowa’s Speeding Laws Too Strict?
The other day I overheard a brief conversation between two people discussing a recent speeding ticket in Iowa. Then, something they said caught my attention. One of the individuals asked the other if the ticket writing officer mentioned Iowa's Right to Speed Law. What is that, I thought?. A Google...
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know
Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
Iowa COVID hospitalizations rise despite fewer reported cases
There were 323 people infected by the coronavirus receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday — a 30% increase from two weeks ago.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
Farmers’ Almanac Says Iowa Will Be a “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
I've long-preferred cold temperatures over warm ones. If given a choice, I'd rather it be 10°F outside as opposed to the 90°F. I'm not a fan of snow, per se, but I'm a fan of a hoodie and some thick sweatpants, at the end of the day. That...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Iowa DNR: Virus confirmed cause of death of carp in Storm Lake
The Iowa DNR confirmed the Koi Herpes Virus to be what killed thousands of carp at Storm Lake.
Iowa doctor expresses disappointment after provision to cap insulin prices fails
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa. Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa. Better Business Bureau on what to keep in mind when hiring contractors. Updated: 3 hours ago. Better Business Bureau...
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa
Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
You Don’t Actually Need a Marriage License in Iowa to Be Married
We all likely think of marriage as a big production, right? Wedding, reception, a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower the whole nine yards. But if you skip that and run to a courthouse, in the eyes of the law, that's just as good, right?. Well, what if you skip even that...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
Iowa produced pen makes history
The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
