Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast
In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Standup comedy, live theater, live music, karaoke, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, August 11. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 8:00-9:00am. Time: 10:00am-8:00pm | Price: $24.95. Time: 10:30am | Price: Free.
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sikes Senter Mall Won’t Be Smelling So Pretty with Bath and Body Works Leaving
I know some of you ladies are starting to panic at the thought of those candles not being in Wichita Falls. Not gonna lie, don't spend a lot of time in Bath and Body Works myself. I learned the hard way last year that you wait for semi annual sale to buy all the stuff. I thought I was going to be the ultimate boyfriend and buy every candle, soap, and plugin thing for Halloween. Then that $300 price slapped me right in the face. Me being too stubborn I ate that charge that day.
Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting. On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an...
Lawton IMAX to Play E.T. Tomorrow for 40th Anniversary
E.T. is returning to the REALLY big screen tomorrow for it's 40th anniversary and I am happy to report it is the original. E.T. was before my time, but you cannot deny the impact it had on the movie industry. At the time of its release, it was the highest grossing movie ever. Fun fact, every ride from the Original Universal Studios in Orlando has been torn down, EXCEPT for E.T. The film can be experienced in an all new way tomorrow in IMAX.
Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022
It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Filmed in Frederick, Oklahoma the ‘Deadland’ Trailer Just Dropped!
From the looks of the new movie trailer 'Deadland' is going to be a thriller, suspense, and horror flick all mixed into one! Parts of the movie were filmed right here in the Sooner State in Frederick, Oklahoma, and the surrounding area. We'll finally get to see 'Deadland' this fall. According to IMDb it will be released on Friday, October 7th (10-07-22) looking forward to it! It was around this same time last year they were filming.
Dallas Man Beats Guy Stealing His Catalytic Converter and Twitter Loves It
Catalytic converter theft is a big problem these days. In January of this year, the Wichita Falls Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, which was in line with the rest of the country. Thieves are targeting catalytic convertors more than ever before due to...
Texas Has the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Country According to AAA
Things are getting better are far as gas prices go, but there’s still a way to go to get back to where they were a year ago. Fox 4 News is reporting that the statewide average per gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is $3.64, which is the lowest in the country according to AAA. That’s more than a dollar less than the state average of $4.70 on June 15, when gas prices peaked in the Lone Star State.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0