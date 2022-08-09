Read full article on original website
NC State's Most Important Players: No. 10-1
Expectations for NC State's football team are among the highest in program history heading into the 2022 season. The Pack, which finished as a top 20 team last year, returns 18 starters and is poised for an even better season than the 9-3 (6-2 ACC) record in 2021. The Wolfpack...
Miami actively recruiting Duke commit DL Terry Simmons
Jada Boyd will not return to NC State in 2022-23
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After three years with the program, Jada Boyd is expected to step away from the NC State women's basketball team ahead of the 2022-23 season. Boyd has not entered the transfer portal and is still enrolled for the summer, but NC State officials have now confirmed with Pack Pride that she will not enroll in the fall and therefore does not plan to play with the program this upcoming season. Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore released a statement on Friday afternoon about Boyd's departure.
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson recaps first fall camp scrimmage
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local media following the first scrimmage of fall camp. Here's the full converation in Q&A format:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback
Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
Wake Forest Women's Soccer defeats Richmond 2-1 in exhibition
Wake Forest Women’s Soccer opened the 2022-23 Demon Deacon Athletics season Friday night with a 2-1 exhibition victory over Richmond at Spry Stadium. “I thought Richmond did a really good job pressing us,” Wake Forest coach Tony da Luz said after the victory. “This is their third exhibition, so they are a little further along organizationally. They did a good job of pressing us and challenging us to pass and stay composed. At times we were okay. The second period we were good, but the first and third periods we were not good enough to sustain.”
