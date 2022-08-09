Read full article on original website
Related
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. All build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
motor1.com
Rodin FZero track car revealed with 1,160 bhp and 224-mph top speed
Is there room in the automotive spectrum for yet another hypercar? New Zealand-based Rodin Cars thinks so by developing the FZero. It's a track-only machine, but a road-going version is planned. The Batmobile-looking beast is an imposingly large single-seater stretching at 5,500 mm (216.5 in) long, 2,200 mm (86.6 in) wide, with a massive wheelbase of 3,000 mm (118.1 in). It sits impressively low to the ground at only 1,130 mm (44.4 in) tall.
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
motor1.com
700-bhp BMW M4 vs Honda NSX drag race holds a surprising upset
In a drag race, an all-wheel-drive versus rear-wheel-drive matchup with almost equal power output will most likely end up with the AWD finishing first. The benefit of having all four wheels gripping at a standing start is certainly an advantage, though there are of course many other factors that should be considered.
MotorAuthority
Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric brings back the dune buggy for EV era
The classic Meyers Manx dune buggy has returned as an EV. The new Meyers Manx 2.0 Electric is scheduled to make its public debut next week during the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering at Monterey Car Week. Designed by Freeman Thomas, whose résumé includes the Volkswagen New Beetle and the original...
motor1.com
VW shows how it made the most powerful Golf ever
The Volkswagen Golf has had hundreds of engine variants since its introduction in 1974. Even though there used to be a bigger VR6, the fourth generation of the EA888 four-pot is the most potent ever fitted to the compact hatchback. The turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol mill makes 329 bhp (245 kilowatts) in the Golf R 20 Years Edition. A new video from the company's R division shows how they were able to extract the extra oomph over a regular Golf R.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
motor1.com
Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Carlex Design takes opulence to next level
Carlex Design is a tuning company known mostly for its untraditional approach to redesigning luxurious and posh vehicles from different brands. One of the firm’s model lines is dedicated to and inspired by the yachting culture and there’s now a new member joining this lineup. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition, possibly the most opulent SUV we’ve ever seen.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
motor1.com
Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 spied testing for the first time
The whole Porsche 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, and this gallery of photos is our first look at the updates coming for the sporty GT3. The changes appear to be fairly subtle. The front and sides of this vehicle are identical to the existing GT3, but there...
motor1.com
Manhart MH3 GTR tunes BMW M3 Competition to 641 bhp
The German tuner Manhart gets hold of the latest BMW M3 Competition and tunes it to create the one-off MH3 GTR. The company gives the speedy saloon comprehensive upgrades to the powertrain, suspension, and styling. The MH3 GTR continues to use the S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six. Manhart's MHtronik auxiliary control...
motor1.com
BMW M2 with xDrive appears in document
The next-generation BMW M2 is just around a corner with an official and full debut scheduled for October this year. The model won’t go on sale until April 2023, though we already know quite a bit about its hardware. It will share its engine and brakes with the M4 and it seems that there’s more to be borrowed from the larger sports car – it’s available all-wheel drive.
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied On Video Testing In The Alps
The Audi A6 E-Tron electric sedan is under development on some gorgeous alpine roads. This video of its testing provides a close-up look at the upcoming EV. The production-spec A6 E-Tron has a strong resemblance to the concept for the four-door. There are small tweaks like increasing the size of the lower portion of the split headlights. The inlets in the corners are less prominent on the road-going version. The trapezoidal opening in the center of the lower fascia is bigger.
motor1.com
Tesla Model Y was Europe's best-selling premium SUV in H1 2022
The Tesla Model Y was Europe's best-selling premium midsize SUV in the first half of the year, beating German rivals including the Mercedes-Benz GLC and BMW X3. Since its gradual rollout across Europe started last year, Tesla's electric SUV has been rising up the sales rankings, becoming Norway's overall top-seller in the first six months, topping Sweden's sales charts in June and finishing No. 2 overall in the UK in June.
Top Speed
A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2
Earlier this year, we reported that the next-generation 2023 BMW M2 is too fat and too heavy to be equipped with their M xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system. As the M2 migrates to the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, after all, the compact performance coupe is expected to gain more weight. This latest leaked document, however, seems to contradict the statements made by BMW M’s engineers, because it reveals that an M2 with M xDrive is coming out after all.
motor1.com
Musk sells $6.9b worth of Tesla stock as forced Twitter deal possible
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the EV maker, explaining that he could use the funds to finance a potential Twitter deal if he is legally forced to complete the $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. According to several SEC filings dated August...
Ferrari Recalls Every Car Since 2005, Cybertruck Won't Be Cheap, Polestar 3 Details Leaked: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to both a new week and a new edition of our automotive news recap, Cold Start. Since our last roundup on Friday, we've learned that there will be a faster version of the Audi RS6 soon. We've also discovered that the Subaru Outback is the only midsize car to pass a new IIHS safety test and the first Rimac Nevera customer car has been delivered as McLaren starts modifying the classic SLR for its richest customers.
motor1.com
UK: Arrival said to put its car and bus projects on hold, focus on van
Commercial electric vehicle startup Arrival is reportedly pausing development of its Bus and Car projects as it seeks to cut costs by a third and focus on putting its Van into production to generate revenues. According to three people familiar with the matter cited by Financial Times, the London-based company...
Comments / 0