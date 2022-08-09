Read full article on original website
Call to Artists for 2022 Fine Art Showcase: Arizona Skies
The Town of Prescott Valley seeks to highlight the expansive and diverse local talent that we have in Northern Arizona by holding the annual juried Fine Art Showcase 2022. The Fine Art Showcase will be on display at the Prescott Valley Public Library from October 10-November 18. Artists are invited to submit their applications for the 2022 Fine Art Showcase with this year’s theme: Arizona Skies.
Photo Of The Day By Bob Larson
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Boomtown” by Bob Larson. Location: Prescott, Arizona. Canon T2i, Sigma 10-20mm. Exposure: 1/60 sec., f/9, ISO 100. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening. It’s expected to be...
Greyhounds ousted from Sedona Posse Grounds
After 10 years of leasing the space, Sedona’s greyhound club cannot run their dogs at Posse Grounds. “They’re basically leaving us with nowhere to go and it’s a problem. They’ve been allowing this for years,” member of the greyhound group Laurel Romm said. “And so to suddenly step in and say, ‘no, you can’t do it anymore,’ is an issue.”
Be Bear Aware Says Prescott National Forest
Keep a clean campsite. Store food and garbage out of sight and in closed vehicles. Never put food scraps or litter in the campfire; it attracts bears and skunks. Don’t keep food, medicine, chapstick, shampoo – Anything that smells – in tents or sleeping areas. Store stoves,...
BrightRock Gold Corp CEO Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. Visits Midnight Owl Mine and Discusses Initial Impressions of What Potential BrightRock May Have Based on His Visit
GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Brightrock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is excited to announce the recent mine tour & visit by president and CEO Mac J. Shahsavar. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Midnight Owl Mine. A lithium past-producer in Yavapai County, Arizona, 13 miles east of Wickenburg. The picture below is taken from one of the access roads within the land holdings that BrightRock Gold owns. The significance of the picture is the color of the mountain in the background that shows light lithium silica abundance within. This is only one of the parcels in BrightRock's portfolio. There are many of these lithium rich mountains on the 68 parcels that BrightRock controls.
Mayor Weekly Update August 8, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The most immediate and impactful issue today is the upcoming appointment of a new city council member The City is still seeking applications for the Prescott City Council seat that is open due to Councilwoman Jessica Hall’s resignation. The application filing deadline is 5 PM this Wednesday, August 10th. The Council will review applications next Tuesday, August 16th, during an Executive Meeting. There will be a Special Meeting on the following Tuesday, August 23rd, during which Council will interview finalist and vote on the new appointee candidate. The new appointee will be sworn in on Tuesday, September 13th. For those that do apply, I want to thank you now, in advance. Our City needs citizens to step up and serve in many ways, and all are appreciated. Serving on the Council takes a significant time commitment and an ability to look at all issues objectively while representing our residents. Your willingness to serve our community is greatly appreciated.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
New surveillance video released Monday shows a Wendy's employee sucker punching a customer after an argument over a food order. Peoria police are searching for the person who shot and carjacked a man in broad daylight outside a Target. Three officer-involved shooting in Arizona over the weekend. Updated: 2 hours...
Sedona offering up to $10K to short-term rental owners who sign leases with locals
SEDONA, Ariz. — The city of Sedona is willing to pay thousands of dollars to local homeowners who offer long-term leases to local workers who can't find a place to live. A lack of affordable housing in the area has prompted city officials to allocate funds for a pilot program that incentivizes homeowners to stop leasing out their homes to visiting tourists.
YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7, 2022, at approximately 9:30am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a black, grey, and blue utility terrain vehicle (UTV) was involved in a hit and run collision on Fair Oaks Rd in Prescott.
UPDATE — YCSO Needs Your Help Locating UTV Hit and Run
**UPDATE** The Owner of the UTV in questions has been located. This incident is still under investigation and there is no indication of a criminal intent. Thank you all for your assistance today!. YCSO SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING OWNERSHIP OR WHEREABOUTS OF UTV INVOLVED IN HIT AND RUN. On August 7,...
HAVE YOU HEARD YCSO K9 UNIT DOES IT AGAIN
YCSO K9 UNITS SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS. During the first week of August, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, with the help of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) taskforce, conducted two traffic stops within an hour of each other in Camp Verde. The first stop resulted in the seizure of 8 pounds of meth and 10 pounds (40,000 pills) of fentanyl pills, following a consent search of the vehicle. The driver, identified as Marco Ceja-Partida (35) from Ontario, CA., was booked into the Camp Verde jail for transportation of dangerous and narcotic drugs for sale.
2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a...
