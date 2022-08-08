Read full article on original website
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Entertainment Lineup Announced For McNeese Block Parties In Lake Charles
It's back ladies and gentlemen! The McNeese Block party concert series is coming back for another season. The 2022 football season is almost here and the McNeese Block Parties will take place every Friday night before each home football game. Each of the concerts takes place at the Grove right...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
KPLC TV
Kindergartner with two mothers accepted into new private school
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A child removed from a DeQuincy private school after being adopted by her aunts will be starting kindergarten at another Christian school, her mother announced on Facebook. Earlier this week 7News spoke with Zoey’s parents, Emily and Jennifer Parker, who adopted her after her father...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.
KPLC TV
Congestion on 210 bridge WB following accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is congestion in the westbound lanes of the 210 bridge following an accident. As of 10:30 a.m., the right lane is blocked.
theadvocate.com
As word spreads about revered 'Cajun saint', thousands flock to tomb, home church
You have to go “on purpose” to visit St. Edward Catholic Church in remote Richard, the Rev. Korey Lavergne said. Many people arrive to the community north of Rayne, west of Church Point, via the Charlene Highway in Acadia Parish, which may see more than its share of traffic Thursday night.
nomadlawyer.org
Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana
If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
tigerdroppings.com
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
visitlakecharles.org
Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Lake Charles
It's August of 2022 here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and we wanted to bring you another installment of the most expensive house for sale here in Lake Charles. Last month, the house was 3.3 million dollars but this month we found you one cheaper that really none of us can still afford it's always fun to dream and look and see how the other half lives right?
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022. Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable. Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36,...
VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles
Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
KNOE TV8
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
