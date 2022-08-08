ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Kindergartner with two mothers accepted into new private school

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A child removed from a DeQuincy private school after being adopted by her aunts will be starting kindergarten at another Christian school, her mother announced on Facebook. Earlier this week 7News spoke with Zoey’s parents, Emily and Jennifer Parker, who adopted her after her father...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm Chances Stick Around Through Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Widespread showers and storms were present in the area Wednesday, and they will return once again for our Thursday. A couple isolated showers may be around when we wake up, but our morning commute will remain dry for the most part. It’s not until we get around noon that we’ll have the widespread showers and storms begin to pop up and move into the area. Activity will peak in the late afternoon, similar to Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will once again be held around 90 degrees, and low temperatures fall to the mid 70′s. Rain chances remain high as we head into the first part of the weekend, with showers and storms expected in the afternoon into Saturday. You can track any showers and storms with the First Alert Weather App. We begin to dry out as we head into Sunday due to an upper-level high pressure system once again returning closer to the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Lake Charles: Top 7 Places To Visit In Lake Charles, Louisiana

If you’re looking for a place to play roulette, try the casino in Louisiana. This city is in southwest Louisiana and is home to the Mardi Gras festival. The Mardi Gras Museum explores the history of the legendary festival. You can also enjoy a visual arts experience at the 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center. You can also visit the Sallier Oak tree near the Imperial Calcasieu Museum to see local and traveling art. If you’re a gambler, you’ll find a lot of large casinos in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Lunch in Lake Charles?

Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
visitlakecharles.org

Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Lake Charles

It's August of 2022 here in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana and we wanted to bring you another installment of the most expensive house for sale here in Lake Charles. Last month, the house was 3.3 million dollars but this month we found you one cheaper that really none of us can still afford it's always fun to dream and look and see how the other half lives right?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022. Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable. Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana. Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

VIDEO: Jellyfish Pop Up Around Prien Lake and Lake Charles

Now, this might be old news to you but it's certainly not something I've heard of around the Lake Area. Over the weekend, last weekend, there was a big boat poker run. In some of those random snaps, I started seeing random videos of jellyfish. Usually, it was just a single one floating around minding its own business. I thought it was so random to see one just cruising around the waters of the lake area. In all of my years floating around our local waterways, I don't recall seeing one this far in. I've been stung by one in Gulf Shores, I don't suggest getting that close to them. This made me wonder if it was a fluke, or if we really do have jellyfish just cruising around in our waterways. Firstly, I am no marine expert. The things I am about to tell you are nowhere near on an expert level. I was just curious as to what type it was, and why did I see a few over the weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KNOE TV8

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA

