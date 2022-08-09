Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
digg.com
Twitter Rediscovered This Clip Of Arsenio Hall Asking Macho Man Randy Savage If He's Ever Cried
"There's one guarantee in life: that there are no guarantees."
digg.com
K.Fed Attempts To Throw Britney Spears Under The Bus In Now-Deleted Videos
Spears' ex-husband, the former Atlantic City DJ, posted three videos of Spears seemingly just trying to parent her teenage sons.
digg.com
'Ring Nation' Is Amazon's Reality Show for Our Surveillance Dystopia
Amazon's newest effort to normalize its surveillance network will feature footage from Ring surveillance cameras and commentary from comedian Wanda Sykes.
digg.com
How Joe Pesci Turned Nicky Santoro Into One Of Cinema's Most Notorious Enforcers
This week we've also got a very successful man dumping on people who are satisfied working from home and a Republican who launched a conservatives-only dating app.
digg.com
Let's Bust Some Social Media Myths About Antidepressants
Lifehacker spoke to some psychiatrists and psychologists about all those "facts" spreading around online recently. We need to separate fact from fiction once and for all. Myth 1: "Antidepressants will change your personality." Our traits are stable and enduring; they can't be altered to that degree. Myth 2: "Antidepressants work...
