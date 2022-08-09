Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
kpic
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
kqennewsradio.com
COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE NEW RV DUMP STATION
Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress, have announced the opening of a new modern full-service RV dump station at Salmon Harbor Marina in Winchester Bay. A release said it is located at the north end of Salmon Harbor on Ork Rock Road. The station has been...
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
CG community responders needed for homeless youth response network
There is a multitude of studies and statistics related to America’s homelessness crisis. In the Lane County, OR area, the question of causation is constantly debated, but one subsection of the homeless population that appears to be delicately positioned upon the precipice of “becoming chronically homeless” and “re-engaging with society” is the local homeless youth population.
kezi.com
New night club aimed at students sobering up before heading home
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene residents Mark Rogers and Brittny Fergason saw a different vision for their new nightclub in the University District, one without alcohol. "Our thought process is to provide a safe place for the students and student-athletes to come and hang out," Rogers said. Starting at 8 p.m....
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Squash
EUGENE, Ore. -- Squash is a shepherd mix with big friendly eyes and a great personality looking for a relaxing home. Greenhill Humane Society staff say Squash is 9 years old with a calm personality and gets along with everyone. She is a little overweight, so the humane society recommends she go to a family willing to take her on daily walks and play fetch with her before coming home and relaxing. Volunteers at the humane society say Squash is gentle and affectionate, and loves to cuddle and lay down in the cool grass.
KVAL
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
3.9M earthquake strikes off Oregon Coast
A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Oregon electric vehicle startup Arcimoto removes CEO Mark Frohnmayer
Update: Mark Frohnmayer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants three weeks before the company removed him as CEO. Eugene electric vehicle manufacturer Arcimoto has abruptly removed CEO Mark Frohnmayer, promoting another executive to run the company on an interim basis. Arcimoto’s announcement Friday didn’t explain...
oregontoday.net
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
kezi.com
Eugene Starbucks workers on strike against alleged aggression from corporate leadership
EUGENE, Ore. -- Workers at a Starbucks in Eugene officially went on strike Monday morning, claiming corporate leadership has been aggressive towards their union. As of 4:30 a.m. on August 8, the partners at the 2830 Willamette St. Starbucks were on strike. They say they will stay on strike until Sunday, August 14. A worker said they are focused on changing the store’s hours and countering retaliatory actions from Starbucks management against the union.
kezi.com
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
kptv.com
Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.
Bill Oram: Oregon’s president exits, leaving Ducks with big hole in realignment talks
The Big Ten had an invitation for the University of Oregon, after all. Only it’s Oregon’s president, Michael Schill, who is departing the Pac-12. The Ducks are still here. For now. Schill, who has led UO since 2015, is off to do the same job at Northwestern, one...
kqennewsradio.com
DISTRICT IDENTIFIES ACCIDENT VICTIM, MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP STARTED
Officials with the Elkton School District have identified the victim in a single-vehicle accident Monday, as a student. Superintendent Andy Boe released a statement on the district website that said, “It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rachael Moss”. Boe said, “Rachael was a member of the EHS class of 2023. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as they deal with this loss”.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 138W Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 10
On Monday August 8, 2022, at about 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 138W near milepost 17A. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic operated by, a female juvenile, age 17, from Oakland, was eastbound and failed to negotiate a curve. The Honda Civic left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The female juvenile operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. OSP was assisted by Sutherlin Police Department, Kellogg Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Medical Examiner and ODOT.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
