McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
hudsonvalleypress.com
New Meters, More City of Newburgh Headaches
NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh announced last Wednesday that the upgrade and expansion of municipal parking meters and the launch of its first mobile payment option for parking powered by Passport, was scheduled for Monday, August 8. On Friday, the City of Newburgh Department of Public Works could...
Kingston transfers former business building to nonprofit
The city of Kingston is selling to a local nonprofit for $1 a building that formerly was home to a restaurant and bar. Kingston acquired the property in a tax foreclosure proceeding. The two-story wood frame building at 46 Grand St. was constructed in 1950 and contains approximately 3,122 square feet of space.
News 12
Newburgh residents, business owners complain about new cashless parking meters
If you plan on parking in downtown Newburgh, make sure you bring your credit or debit card. The city replaced its old coin-only parking meters with cashless ones as of Monday. Since then, News 12 has received several complaints from residents and business owners who say they’re difficult to use and exclude low-income city residents who only use cash.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Why This Curve in Wappingers Falls is Extremely Dangerous
I have been commuting on this road everyday and I'm convinced that this is one of of the most dangerous curves in the Hudson Valley. If you have driven in downtown Wappingers Falls at any point then you know what curve I am talking about. If you have been downtown during rush hour or busy traffic hours then you definitely know what curve I'm talking about.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to replace wooden bridges along Heritage Trail
GOSHEN – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus has signed legislation that will see roughly $1 million allocated to replace all of the wooden bridges along the Heritage Trail with steel and concrete structures. Neuhaus said that will facilitate faster response in the event of emergencies. “Now we can get...
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston drought emergency escalates to stage II
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston’s water emergency has been raised to a drought emergency stage two for all city water customers. Based on the continuing decrease of water level at Cooper Lake, the Board of Water Commissioners voted on Wednesday to declare Stage II of the current drought emergency in Kingston. Effective immediately, the final stage of mandatory water usage restrictions will be in place.
Construction Underway at Goshen, NY Plaza
Residents of this Orange County, NY town and village are looking forward to new beginnings. A once vacant plaza is now underway with several small businesses bringing their own ideas into place. On-site, this 13-acre property will soon become a retail outlet and more for the community. The Goshen Plaza...
Rockland officials upset with MTA’s congestion pricing plan
Rockland officials are upset after the MTA released its new details on its long fought over congestion pricing plan on Wednesday.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg.
3 More Jersey Mike’s Locations Coming to Dutchess, Orange Counties
The Hudson Valley's fastest-growing sandwich chain will be opening three more locations very soon. Fans of sub sandwiches in Dutchess and Orange Counties have something to celebrate. Jersey Mike's Subs has announced that they will continue to branch out into the Hudson Valley, opening three new locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Wappingers Falls.
Alert Center: School bus involved in crash with BMW in Dutchess County
The accident happened Friday in the town of Wappinger on Route 9 between Old Hopewell Road and Myders Corners Road.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Warehouse proposal worries Cornwall neighbors
CORNWALL - Jerry and Carolyn Brauer fell in love with their house on Stately Oaks back in 1978. Now semi-retired, Jerry Brauer said he and his wife enjoy the serenity of the neighborhood more and more every day. But on Jan. 25, the neighborhood was notified that a developer hopes...
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
