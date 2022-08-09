ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawnwalker premiere their brand new video for R.I.P.

By Jerry Ewing
Mournful London prog metal collective Dawnwalker have premiered their new video for R.I.P. with Prog . you can watch the new video below.

R.I.P. is taken from the band's upcoming album House Of Sand , which will be released through the band's Room 312 label on August 19.

" R.I.P. is both a beginning and an ending. It's the first track on the album but could be seen as an ending to the story that we tell on House Of Sand ," explains vocalist and guitarist Mark Norgate. "There is an air of fatalism that hangs over the song, of events being put into motion with almost a will of their own. Standing on the precipice and relinquishing control. Like the album art, the video is set against a backdrop of idyllic English countryside but something evil is lurking just beneath the surface.

"Also, for any anoraks out there, R.I.P. doesn't actually stand for 'rest in peace' in this instance. Answers on a postcard, please!"

House Of Sand is the follow-up to 2020's Ages and was recorded and mixed by Joe Clayton at No Studio in Manchester, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland. The cover artwork, which you can view below. features a painting by Mitchell Nolte.

Pre-order House Of Sand .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQS1i_0hAgxy0x00

(Image credit: Room 132 Records)

Dawnwalker: House Of Sand
1 R.I.P.
2. Demon Of Noontide
3. The Witness
4. False Doors
5. Egypt
6. House Of Sand
7. The Prionser
8. Repeater
9. Coming Forth By Day
10. Standing Stones
11. The Master
12. House Of Sand II
13. Mildew

