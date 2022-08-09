Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Halsey guitarist Liv Slingerland emerges from the visceral heat of a pyro-laden pop show to discuss gear choices of a session ace and her debut solo LP, Hey You
The in-demand guitarist/bassist opens up about formative blues-rock jams, the pleasure of plugins, how to make it as a session player, and why she made Hey You now. As career trajectories go, Liv Slingerland’s is on fire. “I've never played with anybody that uses pyro before. It's viscerally hot on stage!” The Los-Angeles based alt-rock guitarist is dialing in from the tour van, currently pulled up outside Red Rocks, Colorado, as part of Halsey’s Love and Power Worldwide Tour.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Watch Trailer for David Bowie Documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’
Neon released a trailer for the upcoming David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream – the first officially sanctioned production about the late artist. Directed as a “cinematic experience” by Brett Morgen, the film arrives in theaters on Sept. 16, with TV airdate expected to follow. In the clip,...
Mandy Moore Is ‘Savoring’ Moments With Son Gus Before She Becomes a Mom of 2
Click here to read the full article. Being pregnant when you’re already a mom can be a bittersweet experience. Anticipating a new baby is exciting, of course, but it’s also a little sad because you know your family will never be exactly the same as it is right now. A pregnant Mandy Moore is going through all the feels today as she approaches life as a mom of two, and she shared the sweetest post on Instagram about her 17-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “Can we freeze time for just a moment?” the This Is Us...
Meet the Rolling Stones Superfan Who’s Spent Millions on His Collection and Attends Every Single Show
Click here to read the full article. When the Rolling Stones take the stage anywhere in the world, a few things are guaranteed to happen. The band will play “Miss You,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Midnight Rambler” at some point during the night, Mick Jagger will depart the stage midway through the set so Keith Richards can lead the band through a couple of songs on his own — and ultimate Stones superfan Matt Lee will be perched directly in front of the stage, usually on Ron Wood’s side, with an iPhone 13 Pro in his hand to shoot stunning...
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Raves, Rage, and the Prodigy’s “Firestarter”
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. In Episode 74 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Firestarter” and Essex rave bad boys the Prodigy.
musictimes.com
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best
You can’t kill Alice Cooper. Just look at our list of Alice Cooper Albums Ranked Worst to Best for proof. Between shock rock and show tunes, proto-punk and hair metal, Cooper has done it all. With an ear for melody and an eye for the macabre, he has survived just about every musical trend over the decades.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
The 10 Weirdest Genesis Songs
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
Bright Eyes Announce More “Companion” Reissues of Early Albums
In February, Bright Eyes announced new reissues of the band’s first three albums, and, now, Conor Oberst and co. have revealed that the next three Bright Eyes albums will also be reissued. Lifted or the Story Is in the Soil, Keep Your Ear to the Ground; I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning; and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn are due out in updated forms on November 11 via Dead Oceans.
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt dies age 72 as band pays tribute with lyrics from hit song 'Love You 'Till The End'
The Pogues' bass player Darryl Hunt has died aged 72 and his band mates have paid tribute to him. The band's official social media account today announced that he died on Monday afternoon in London, by quoting their song Love You 'Till The End, which was written by the bassist.
Watch some super-rare colour footage of Genesis, Hawkwind and David Bowie from the legendary 1970 Atomic Sunrise shows
These amazing previews promise great things for the long-anticipated film made during the week-long event
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Jeff Tweedy, Waxahatchee, Björk, and More Share New Music on Talkhouse’s Listening Podcast: Listen
Talkhouse has launched a new podcast called Listening. The 10-episode series brings listeners into the musical headspace of each guest, allowing them to explore the creative processes of artists including Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, Sammy Tweedy, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Björk, Jlin, Vagabon, and more. Each episode includes a unique piece of music composed by the guest specifically for the occasion. The compositions will also be available to stream as standalone pieces.
