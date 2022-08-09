Read full article on original website
Glad To Hear Gladstone’s In The Kitchen
Today, & EVERY Wednesday afternoon ,from 3, to 6, is Farmer's Market day over in Cut Bank's Main Street Park. This afternoon (Wednesday,) Chef Mariah Gladstone's the "special guest," & Chef Gladstone will be doing an Indigikitchen cooking demo... Rattle the skillet, Mariah!
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby
Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
When You’re Not Following “ME”…
We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
A GRIZZLY Time In Dupuyer
Our infamous "Grizzly Day" is officially set for THIS Saturday, the 6th, down in Dupuyer. The "Grizzly FUN" starts bright & squirrely at 7:30, Saturday morning with the Fireman's Breakfast. The parade's on at 11, with line up at 10:30. One of the Big Sky summer favorites, the Dupuyer Duck Races," will run from 3, to 6. It's a family friendly event for sure with activities & fun stuff for the whole family along with lunch & dinner specials too. Don't worry about a thing...vendors will be on site with some cool specialty items up for sale.
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
Rattle The “Skillet” Mama
The world famous Skillet will be appearing this Monday night (8/1) down at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, & ALL day today, Friday, KSEN will have pairs of tickets for Monday evening's performance with Skillet up for grabs. Mark Daniels kicked off our ticket giveaway early this morning, & the Skillet Party FUN rolls on with Gary Goodan, & "ME," the Puff Man, this morning & afternoon on AM 1150. We did it with the Beach Boys tickets, & we're doing it again with Skillet. As the late Timothy Leary said before his ashes were shot off into space, "Turn on, tune in, call in," or something like that...The WINNING's only beginning!!
Browning Legion Needs HELP
American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
Kenny Peterson of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. With travel back & forth out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a benefit has been scheduled for this afternoon (Saturday) & evening) at the Pavilion in Valier. A cornhole tourney begins at 3, & there'll be a free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches & salad at 6 this evening with a silent auction & pie auction too. An account is set up at Wells Fargo for monetary donations. We're all pulling for you, Kenny...
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students
Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
We’re Under Red Flag Warning Until 9!
A Red Flag Warning now in effect until 9, o'clock, tonight (Tuesday.) The affected area incudes Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill & Blain Counties, Lewis & Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain Front, Choteau & Fergus Counties & Central & Eastern Lewis & Clark National Forest area. Today's (Tuesday's) temperatures are predicted to be between 85, & 90, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. It goes without saying that any & all new fire starts could be difficult to contain. NO burning means permits & open campfires. Ceremonial fire MUST be attended to at all times. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please govern yourselves accordingly...
Tuesday Night’s FREE In Shelby
This coming Tuesday evening, 8/2, is National Night Out. Our local aw enforcement agencies, fire departments, search & rescue, & social service & other groups too will be visiting our community Tuesday night from 6, to 8, over in Aronow Park. They'll all be displaying their equipment & handing out information pertaining to their various programs. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up the chili on the platter & KSEN/K96's Mark Daniels will be on hand pounding the platters & bounding the sounds. Besides all that, Tuesday night's National Night Hour is FREE!
Teton County 4-H Award Winners Announced
Bellamy Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years. She has served as a 4-H Camp Counselor, served as her club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
