fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
Three Dead In Shooting At A Florida Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
Three people are dead after a shooter kills two and turns the gun on himself inside of a Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting. According to investigators, on Monday at approximately 7:00 PM, Edgewater Police Department received a call of a person who had been shot at
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
850wftl.com
Florida man steals car from mother loading up her kids for first day of school
TITUSVILLE, FL– A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he stole a car from a mother who was loading her kids into the vehicle for their first day of school. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Santiago Junior Pena of Daytona Beach, jumped off of his bicycle and got into the woman’s car before driving off. Video of the incident shows the mother screaming before going back into the home to call the police. Authorities quickly located her Kia Soul and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cheney Highway and Barna Avenue. Pena, however, sped off and crashed the vehicle into another car. He then attempted to run from the scene but was captured by police in a wooded area. Pena is now facing charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. “This crime against a mother and her children will not be tolerated in our city,” said Criminal Investigations Sergeant Timothy Werring. “Our vigilant officers worked skillfully and urgently to take this criminal into custody.”
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
mynews13.com
Narcotics Anonymous meeting turns into deadly hostage situation in Edgewater, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead in Edgewater after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned into a deadly hostage situation on Monday night, according to police. Police said Quinton Hunter, 49, shot two people before turning the gun on himself. Police believe the two victims — Erica Hoffman,...
cw34.com
Parents arrested, 6-year-old son dies after being found unconscious with head in toilet
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Warning: Some images and descriptions in this article are disturbing and may be upsetting. The 6-year-old boy who was found unconscious with his head in a toilet in July has died—his parents have been arrested. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Click10.com
‘I’d give anything to have him back’: Woman awaits answers in boyfriend’s snorkeling death
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The girlfriend of a 27-year-old snorkeler, who authorities said died in July after possibly being hit by a boat off the Florida Keys, is speaking to Local 10 News for the first time as she awaits answers in his death. Devin Ordway and Michelle Demers,...
VIDEO: Florida man steals car as mom loads kids for 1st day of school
A Florida man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a woman's car while she was trying to take her children for their first day of school.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
WESH
Man convicted of first-degree murder of 16-year-old, tampering with evidence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a man was found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old girl. According to the State Attorney's Office, the teenager, Justis Garrett, was the daughter of suspect Robert Kern's ex-girlfriend. Kern was supposed to take Garrett to a Lake County high school on Apr. 13,...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
WESH
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
Judge sets trial date for man accused of killing officer Jason Raynor
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man Daytona Beach police said shot and killed an officer one year ago now has a trial date. A Volusia County judge tentatively set an April 3 trial date for Othal Wallace at a hearing on Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
