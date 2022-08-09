ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man steals car from mother loading up her kids for first day of school

TITUSVILLE, FL– A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he stole a car from a mother who was loading her kids into the vehicle for their first day of school. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Santiago Junior Pena of Daytona Beach, jumped off of his bicycle and got into the woman’s car before driving off. Video of the incident shows the mother screaming before going back into the home to call the police. Authorities quickly located her Kia Soul and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cheney Highway and Barna Avenue. Pena, however, sped off and crashed the vehicle into another car. He then attempted to run from the scene but was captured by police in a wooded area. Pena is now facing charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. “This crime against a mother and her children will not be tolerated in our city,” said Criminal Investigations Sergeant Timothy Werring. “Our vigilant officers worked skillfully and urgently to take this criminal into custody.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 dead following hostage situation in Edgewater, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - The Edgewater Police Department (EPD) said three people died in a hostage situation at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Monday evening. Just after 7 p.m., police officers responded to 515 N. Ridgewood Ave. where witnesses said a man had entered the facility and shot one man before taking a woman hostage.
EDGEWATER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

