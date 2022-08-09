Read full article on original website
Michael Hallman Dahl
Michael Hallman Dahl, 55 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born on January 25, 1967, in State College, PA, son of Hilbert Douglas Dahl and Joanne Malinda Hallman Dahl. He is survived by his father, Hilbert Dahl; mother, Joanne Hallman...
John C. Pachuta
John C. Pachuta, age 98, of Cambridge, OH passed away Monday August 8, 2022 at his home. He was born August 13, 1923 to the late Michael Pachuta and Anna Pavlik Pachuta in Lore City, OH. John was retired from The Ohio State Highway Patrol after 26 years of service. After retirement he worked at Detroit Diesel for an additional 10 years before officially retiring. John was a member of The SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Lore City, OH. A Life Member of The Kipling VFW. He enjoyed playing Horseshoes and in 1990 he won 1st Place at O. R. Mehaffey Horseshoe Pitch Tournament. His favorite past time was playing the harmonica for family and friends and teaching his great grandchildren to play.
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
Shirley Ann Patterson
Shirley was born on January 24, 1964, in Sidney, Ohio, a daughter to the late Clifford Hughes and Shirley (Painter) Daughtery. She was a Cambridge High School graduate where she was a cheerleader. Shirley worked at the former Cambridge State Hospital for seventeen years. She was Penecostal by Faith. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, volunteering at the schools while her kids were young, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandkids and her beloved dog, Baby.
Kenneth "Bob" Ambrose
Kenneth R. Ambrose, 72 of Zanesville, passed away at his residence on August 5, 2022. He was born on October 20, 1949, in Long Beach, California, son of the late Kenneth George Ambrose and Colista (Koehler) Ambrose. Bob worked in office supply sales for most of his life. He is...
Richard "Rusty" Dugan
Richard “Rusty” Dugan, 68 of of Cambridge, Ohio. Richard “Rusty” Dugan, age 68 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at Embassy of Cambridge. He was born on August 28, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dick and Gwendolyn Dugan. He is also preceded in death by a daughter Amanda Pearce and 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He was a Navy veteran, and he loved his family, eagles, camping, and fishing. Rusty is survived by his son-in-law Matt Pearce of Cambridge, 2 grandchildren Kayla and Christina Pearce both of Cambridge, a sister Anna Kimborugh of Minnesota, a brother Billy Thompson of Kentucky, and special friends Rick and Margurit Black and Debbie Yerian. No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Muskingum County Community Foundation Names New Staff
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — The Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced the names of their newest staff members through the Scholarship Central Access Program. Beth Fox is the Director of Programs/Scholarship Central. Beth comes from Muskingum University where she has worked in various roles in the Athletics Department, including Compliance Director, Senior Women’s Administrator, Lecturer, and Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She also helped design several new academic majors while there. Beth has a B.A. in Psychology from Bluffton University and a master’s in education with a focus in Sports Administration from Bowling Green State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed. D in Leadership and Innovation through St. Thomas University.
Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President
CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
New Concord Village Council recognized three individuals at its meeting Monday
Council recognized John Glenn High School recent graduate Chris Tooms for winning the Track and Field 3200 Meters State Championship earlier this summer. John Glenn High School Track Coach Doug Joy was recognized by council. Long-time John Glenn High School Softball Coach Randy Larrick was recognized by council. He coached...
State Representative Adam Holmes to Host Office Hours in New Concord
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — State Representative Adam Holmes will be holding office hours at the New Concord Public Library located at 77 W Main St. on Friday, August 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to speak directly with their legislative representative....
Governor DeWine Declares Aug. 9 as Dolly Parton Day
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he has declared Tuesday, August 9, 2022, as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be visiting Columbus tomorrow to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Championed by First Lady Fran DeWine...
Muskingum County Jury convicts man who left another man unconscious with a brain bleed
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – At the conclusion of a one-day trial in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court, jurors convicted 50-year-old Chad. Chapman of felonious assault for the brutal attack of another man. Last September, a nearby neighbor heard fighting sounds coming from Chapman’s home on Spruce Street in Zanesville and...
Senecaville is set to finalize the elimination of its Police Department
SENECAVILLE, Ohio – The Senecaville Village Council is meeting tonight (August 10) and is expected to finalize its plans to disband its police department and transfer all operations to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies have already been patrolling the area. Village officials said one of the reasons for the elimination was the difficulty in finding officers to fill open positions.
Genesis Hospital Listed in Top 100 Hospitals in the U.S.
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Fortune Magazine and Merative have named Genesis Hospital in Zanesville one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Genesis has been recognized with this honor. Fortune and Merative focus on four elements when giving hospitals...
Cambridge City School Parents Can Complete Back-to-School Forms Online
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just days away, Cambridge City School District invites parents to get a head start on the back-to-school forms by visiting the CCSD Registration Portal and completing the required forms. The school district began using the parent registration portal,...
Mobile Mammography Unit coming to Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – The Mobile Mammography Unit from the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute will be in Barnesville on Monday, Aug. 22 offering free mammograms to area residents. The Mobile Mammography Unit connects eligible women with the Ohio Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, which pays...
Guernsey County leads area counties with new COVID cases
Ohio reported 27,785 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 7% from the previous week. The previous week had 29,876 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranked 22nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis. However, counties in...
Noble County voters to decide new fire levy on the November ballot
CALDWELL, Ohio – The Noble County Commissioners are placing a .8 mill fire levy on the November 8 ballot. The Caldwell, Belle Valley, and Summerfield Fire Departments will be the beneficiaries of this levy if passed. “We are doing this because the departments have become dependent on their fund-raising...
Bridge replacement in Muskingum County has closed portions of State Route 666
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Starting today (August 9) in Muskingum County, Painters Hollow Road will be closed between State Route 666 and Church Hill Road and will remain closed for approximately 2 weeks. Crews will be replacing a bridge. Motorists should plan their routes accordingly.
