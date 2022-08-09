Richard “Rusty” Dugan, 68 of of Cambridge, Ohio. Richard “Rusty” Dugan, age 68 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at Embassy of Cambridge. He was born on August 28, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Dick and Gwendolyn Dugan. He is also preceded in death by a daughter Amanda Pearce and 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He was a Navy veteran, and he loved his family, eagles, camping, and fishing. Rusty is survived by his son-in-law Matt Pearce of Cambridge, 2 grandchildren Kayla and Christina Pearce both of Cambridge, a sister Anna Kimborugh of Minnesota, a brother Billy Thompson of Kentucky, and special friends Rick and Margurit Black and Debbie Yerian. No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO