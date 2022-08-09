Read full article on original website
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
lakenormanpublications.com
Here are 5 locations we think Corkscrew could move to
A staple of Birkdale Village will be leaving just after the new year, but Corkscrew doesn’t plan to just vanish from the community. Director of Operations Joe Klosek said the wine shop plans to find another place around Lake Norman after being told it wouldn’t be part of Birkdale’s evolution.
Huntersville woman wins $1M lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Huntersville woman won a $1 million dollar prize after playing the July 29 Mega Millions drawing. Marjorie Robert bought her $2 winning ticket from Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. Robert’s ticket matched all five white balls. The odds of this happening is...
Inside the Magic
Plans For Anniversary Celebrations and New Expansion Coming to Popular Theme Park on 2023
A major theme park just announced its exciting plans to celebrate its anniversary, including a new expansion coming next year. Guests will have the chance to experience the fun of a limited-time special event that will bring plenty of new rides and attractions, exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, nighttime spectaculars, and other immersive experiences to this popular theme park.
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
WBTV
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
Governor, White House make climate announcement in Gastonia Friday
GASTONIA, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will join representatives from the Biden administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to make a climate announcement in Gastonia Friday. Mitch Landrieu, who is a White House senior advisor to the president and infrastructure coordinator, along with FEMA Administrator Deanne...
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Soldiers Reunion Announces Headliners For Beach And Gospel Music Night, Aug. 15 & 16
Newton, NC – Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the week-long events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, in downtown Newton. There is still spaces available for vendors and not profits on the 1924 Courthouse during that Thursday as well as many spaces are still available for the parade. Please contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695.
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
American Airlines cuts nearly 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas Airport for the fall
Charlotte, N.C. — American Airlines is cutting close to 1,100 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport this fall, WCNC Charlotte confirms. As American Airlines was plagued by cancellations and delays nationwide this summer, Charlotte was among the hardest hit airports, WCNC reports. As part of the cut flights,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community
DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
kiss951.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
Italian restaurant Figo 36 set to debut in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Figo 36 is set to deliver a modern interpretation on Italian fare when it opens in NoDa next week. Fresh pastas and pizzas with handmade dough, small plates to share and a tableside burrata bar are among the menu highlights. Italian-inspired cocktails and an array of Italian, Old World and New World wines are available.
wccbcharlotte.com
Italian Restaurant Figo36 Open’s Its Doors August 16th
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Menagerie Hospital Group has announced the grand opening of Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant, Figo 36. The doors open for guests on Thursday, August 16th. The new Italian restaurant is perched on 36th Street in Noda, alongside the Novel apartment complex and the CATS lights...
