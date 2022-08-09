ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Newton’s Soldiers Reunion Announces Headliners For Beach And Gospel Music Night, Aug. 15 & 16

Newton, NC – Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the week-long events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, in downtown Newton. There is still spaces available for vendors and not profits on the 1924 Courthouse during that Thursday as well as many spaces are still available for the parade. Please contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695.
Grand Opening of Asheville’s Bhramari Brewing Company in Charlotte

We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify all deals and events with the venue or organizer before...
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants

Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
SAS Cupcakes: Donate school supplies and get a free cupcake Aug 14-18

SAS Cupcakes, at 9941 Rea Rd. Suite, is collecting school supplies for Classroom Central. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. From August 14th to 18th, 2022, donate 3 or more new school supplies and get a FREE...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed

Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'

The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC

There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
Free tickets to Best of Charlotte Bridal Show Sep 18

Tickets are $5, but if you use the promo code charlotteonthecheap tickets are free. This event features unique wedding and event vendors, interactive experiences, food and drinks. On-site permanent jewelry pop up with The Spark Collection CLT. Free samples. Enter to win free Italian ice at your wedding from Jeremiah’s...
2nd Annual Lincoln County Jamboree

The second annual FCA Lincoln County Jamboree is Friday, August 12. This year’s event will be held at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Lincolnton High School, with four contests featuring Lincoln County schools taking on non-county opponents. East Lincoln will open the competition, taking on Northwest Cabarrus at...
