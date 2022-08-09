Read full article on original website
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
focusnewspaper.com
Newton’s Soldiers Reunion Announces Headliners For Beach And Gospel Music Night, Aug. 15 & 16
Newton, NC – Soldiers Reunion is one of the longest running patriotic festivals in the United States. The highlight of the week-long events is a parade at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, in downtown Newton. There is still spaces available for vendors and not profits on the 1924 Courthouse during that Thursday as well as many spaces are still available for the parade. Please contact Pin Station at 828-466-2695.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Grand Opening of Asheville’s Bhramari Brewing Company in Charlotte
We make every effort to make sure that everything on Charlotte on the Cheap is 100% accurate. However, sometimes things change without notice, and we are not always notified. It's also possible that we can make a mistake. Please verify all deals and events with the venue or organizer before...
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
The 15 Best Charlotte North Carolina BBQ Restaurants
Here in North Carolina, we love our barbeque. And we do it well if I may so so myself. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state and the Queen City is no exception to that. But if you only can eat at one which should you choose? While I have my favorite (and it didn’t make this list near the top), I decided to turn to the public for their thoughts on the matter. A quick search on TripAdvisor led me to a list of 30 Charlotte BBQ restaurants. It included chains, multiple locations of some, the heavy hitters, and some I hadn’t heard of before. For this list, I took the top 15 restaurants (combining anywhere that had multiple locations).
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
WYFF4.com
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
charlotteonthecheap.com
SAS Cupcakes: Donate school supplies and get a free cupcake Aug 14-18
SAS Cupcakes, at 9941 Rea Rd. Suite, is collecting school supplies for Classroom Central. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. From August 14th to 18th, 2022, donate 3 or more new school supplies and get a FREE...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
6 Closed Carowinds Rides We Wish Still Existed
Carowinds has experienced much growth in the past 10-15 years. Cedar Point’s acquisition of the park has brought some fantastic new rollercoasters to the park that draw visitors from across the country. We’ve also seen the expansion of the Carolina Harbor Waterpark and the addition of the County Fair rides. While no one can discount the new thrills I can’t help but be nostalgic for the park I grew up visiting. And there will always be a part of me that misses some of the closed classic Carowinds rides. And the North and South Carolina actually park announced this week that they are closing 4 additional rides most likely to make room for new attractions. That announcement prompted me to compile this list.
charlotteonthecheap.com
City of Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan Community Kick-Off — live music, arts activities, food, more….
The City of Charlotte is creating the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan to sustain and grow the creative sector in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, and we need to hear from YOU!. Attendees will help shape the future of arts and culture by sharing perspectives, priorities and experiences. The organization wants...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Second Saturday Festival hopes to be 'perfect'
The first Second Saturday Festival is set for Saturday, and organizer Susan Rash with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights was pleased to see the weather should cooperate for the inaugural event. “We hope the people of Statesville will come out and support this new festival,” she said. “It’ll be fun...
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
Beloved China Grove restaurant reopens after 2-year shutdown
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — The Stag & Doe, a popular Rowan County restaurant that's been around since the 1950s, reopened for the first time since early 2020 this week. The restaurant, which is on U.S. 29 in China Grove, shut down in early 2020 due to COVID-19. In May 2022, they re-opened takeout orders, building back their staff and getting new members trained. The Stag & Doe officially reopened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
explorecaldwell.com
Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC
There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free tickets to Best of Charlotte Bridal Show Sep 18
Tickets are $5, but if you use the promo code charlotteonthecheap tickets are free. This event features unique wedding and event vendors, interactive experiences, food and drinks. On-site permanent jewelry pop up with The Spark Collection CLT. Free samples. Enter to win free Italian ice at your wedding from Jeremiah’s...
lincolntimesnews.com
2nd Annual Lincoln County Jamboree
The second annual FCA Lincoln County Jamboree is Friday, August 12. This year’s event will be held at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Lincolnton High School, with four contests featuring Lincoln County schools taking on non-county opponents. East Lincoln will open the competition, taking on Northwest Cabarrus at...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Back to School Bash at The Arboretum August 20 — magic show, giveaways, hula hoop jam, more…
The Arboretum, at 8008 Providence Road, is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is taking place by the pond. School supply donations are being collected for Classroom Central. Double-Check Before You Head Out!. We make every effort to...
