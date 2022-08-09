ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OH

Your Radio Place

Golf carts on Byesville streets legalized, council considers Code Enforcement Officer position

BYESVILLE, Ohio–Following a third reading and unanimous approval by council, golf carts will be allowed to legally travel the streets of Byesville. During Wednesday nights’ meeting, Village Council gave approval to the ordinance, however, there will be certain criteria that a golf cart needs to meet. First, the vehicle must be licensed by the State of Ohio, and be equipped with items such as a windscreen, lights and mirrors. The cart will also have to be inspected and approved by the Byesville PD. Further information is expected, and those interested in using a golf cart on Byesville streets should contact Village Hall or the Byesville Police Dept.
BYESVILLE, OH
WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Commission adds three levies to the November Ballot

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners discussed the three levies they are putting on the ballot for this November election. They are for Fire, Emergency Services, and Community Services. Commission President A.J. Thomas says they decided to run them this November because of major changes that could be happening with amendments they need to […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President

CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
CALDWELL, OH
Your Radio Place

ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, has announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI Services, Inc. is an Ohio-based, veteran-owned company...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY- An OVI checkpoint is scheduled on Friday night in Jefferson County. The OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 P.M- 10.00 PM on Cadiz Road. The checkpoint is conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Cross Creek Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble Co. EMA announces new safety app now available for county residents

CALDWELL, Ohio–In the time of an emergency or disaster, communication is a critical factor. One that can save lives. On July 1, 2022, the Noble County EMA rolled out a new alert system. Called Noble Alert, the smart phone app can alert the subscriber to weather bulletins, emergencies, traffic updates and even event reminders. The RAVE Mobile Safety service is provided free to the public by the Noble Co. EMA and Homeland Security. However some messaging and data rates may apply.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Firetruck Almost Falls Through Floor in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Brookside Fire Department firetruck almost fell through the floor of it’s garage Wednesday night in Belmont County. According to Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II, he was backing the truck into the garage when he heard a noise. Upon investigating, Ketzell saw a hole the truck had created and was reportedly able to see into the basement. The Brookside Fire Department had plans to replace the current firehouse and recently acquired approval for a building levy.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens

PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

