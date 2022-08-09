BYESVILLE, Ohio–Following a third reading and unanimous approval by council, golf carts will be allowed to legally travel the streets of Byesville. During Wednesday nights’ meeting, Village Council gave approval to the ordinance, however, there will be certain criteria that a golf cart needs to meet. First, the vehicle must be licensed by the State of Ohio, and be equipped with items such as a windscreen, lights and mirrors. The cart will also have to be inspected and approved by the Byesville PD. Further information is expected, and those interested in using a golf cart on Byesville streets should contact Village Hall or the Byesville Police Dept.

BYESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO