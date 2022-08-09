Read full article on original website
Golf carts on Byesville streets legalized, council considers Code Enforcement Officer position
BYESVILLE, Ohio–Following a third reading and unanimous approval by council, golf carts will be allowed to legally travel the streets of Byesville. During Wednesday nights’ meeting, Village Council gave approval to the ordinance, however, there will be certain criteria that a golf cart needs to meet. First, the vehicle must be licensed by the State of Ohio, and be equipped with items such as a windscreen, lights and mirrors. The cart will also have to be inspected and approved by the Byesville PD. Further information is expected, and those interested in using a golf cart on Byesville streets should contact Village Hall or the Byesville Police Dept.
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
Commission adds three levies to the November Ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County Commissioners discussed the three levies they are putting on the ballot for this November election. They are for Fire, Emergency Services, and Community Services. Commission President A.J. Thomas says they decided to run them this November because of major changes that could be happening with amendments they need to […]
Governor DeWine includes Monroe County in $5 million projects for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced that he is providing a $5 million state assistance program to six county jails in Ohio for targeted safety, security, and operational projects. The project will include Monroe County, which will receive $329,000 for a sewer system project. “Ohio is making...
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
Community welcomes new superintendent, wife to community – excited for school year
After months of pouring over resumes, conducting interviews and making hard but necessary decisions the Maysville School Board selected its next superintendent. Brian Blum, who comes from Van Buren Local Schools in northwest Ohio, said he is excited to help maintain and grow the close-knit school community. No stranger to...
Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President
CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
ACI Services, Inc. Announces Expansion in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – ACI Services, Inc., in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and the Cambridge-Guernsey County CIC, has announced an investment of over $300,000 in facility upgrades and equipment in Cambridge. Established in 1960 as Yorde Machine Products, ACI Services, Inc. is an Ohio-based, veteran-owned company...
The Muskingum County Recycling Trailer is being moved out of its South Zanesville location
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The Muskingum County Recycling Center is being forced to move its recycling trailer out of its South Zanesville location. According to the recycling center, The OK Coal Company has purchased the land and the trailer has immediately been removed. It had been located on Maysville Pike across from Gabe’s Car Wash.
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday
JEFFERSON COUNTY- An OVI checkpoint is scheduled on Friday night in Jefferson County. The OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 P.M- 10.00 PM on Cadiz Road. The checkpoint is conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with Cross Creek Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Noble Co. EMA announces new safety app now available for county residents
CALDWELL, Ohio–In the time of an emergency or disaster, communication is a critical factor. One that can save lives. On July 1, 2022, the Noble County EMA rolled out a new alert system. Called Noble Alert, the smart phone app can alert the subscriber to weather bulletins, emergencies, traffic updates and even event reminders. The RAVE Mobile Safety service is provided free to the public by the Noble Co. EMA and Homeland Security. However some messaging and data rates may apply.
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
Firetruck Almost Falls Through Floor in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A Brookside Fire Department firetruck almost fell through the floor of it’s garage Wednesday night in Belmont County. According to Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II, he was backing the truck into the garage when he heard a noise. Upon investigating, Ketzell saw a hole the truck had created and was reportedly able to see into the basement. The Brookside Fire Department had plans to replace the current firehouse and recently acquired approval for a building levy.
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens
PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
Garage sale in Muskingum County Saturday is to help control the local pet population
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A garage sale is scheduled for Saturday (August 13) to raise money to help control the pet population of Muskingum County. The sale is organized by Paws of Muskingum County and will be held at the Washington Township Fire Department on Old Adamsville Road. The money raised will benefit their Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
