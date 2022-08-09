ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Reports of coyotes in St. Tammany area pop up again

Nola was a fixture in front of her residence near the Covington public library. Passersby would frequently stop at the home on West 22nd Avenue to hold one-side conversations with the calico cat, who rarely ventured from her perch on the porch. In early August, Nola went missing. Her owner,...
COVINGTON, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project

After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Lafourche Parish Government partnered with...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
bslshoofly.com

Hancock Chamber Names 2022's "Ten Outstanding Citizens"

Each year, the Chamber recognizes ten locals as Outstanding Citizens for stellar work in our community. Meet this year's honorees!. For more than a decade, the Shoofly Magazine has been featuring community “Good Neighbors,” people who work tirelessly – and mostly behind the scenes – to make our community a better place to live. Often, these same folks are recognized by the Hancock Chamber in their annual “Outstanding Citizens” awards.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
theneworleanstribune.com

Hold Up . . . Wait A Minute: Not So Fast on that Consent Decree

We don’t always agree with Mayor LaToya Cantrell. This is one of those times. Our opposition is not out of hand. We are just not convinced that releasing NOPD from the federal consent decree that has been in place for more than nine and half years now is the right thing to do . . . at least not right now . . . and not without strong data to back up the assertion that the federal decree is no longer needed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

$4.2 million road improvement project begins this week in Slidell; expect lane closures

Roadwork began Wednesday to improve a nearly two-mile stretch of U.S. 190 between I-12 and Rogers Lane in Slidell, the Department of Transportation and Development said. The work will involve milling, patching, and overlaying existing roadway, resulting in nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers should expect alternating lane closures, but DOTD said one lane will remain open at all times.
SLIDELL, LA

