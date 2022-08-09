Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway
A Wake County deputy was killed after being shot, according to Wake County Sheriff's office officials.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. DOT worker fatally struck along Wilson Co. road; suspect charged
WILSON, N.C. — An N.C. Department of Transportation worker was fatally struck by a vehicle while she was working on the shoulder of a road Friday morning in Wilson County, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said. The driver fled the scene but later was arrested, The Associated Press reported...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wake County identifies deputy killed as manhunt continues
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff's Office died after being shot late Thursday night, authorities confirm. A search for the suspected shooter continued as of midday Friday. Sheriff Gerald Baker said Deputy Ned Byrd died after being shot multiple times. Byrd had been with the...
Wake deputy killed was 13-year veteran. ‘We will find who’s responsible,’ sheriff says.
“It breaks my heart to report that a member of this office was fatally wounded,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Raleigh jiu jitsu school mourns loss of Wake Co. sheriff's deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a somber reality Bill Dowey is still trying to process — he'll no longer spar with his friend Ned Byrd. "He was the same everywhere, man. Ned's the kind of guy that if someone didn't like Ned, I wouldn't trust him," Dowey said. Dowey...
Child abduction charge filed against mother at center of Cary AMBER Alert
The missing 5-year-old at the center of an AMBER Alert out of Cary has been found safe.
Mother charged with abducting daughter in Cary AMBER appears in court
The woman who set off a statewide AMBER alert appeared in a Wake County courtroom Friday afternoon.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
WITN
Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested day after death of NCDOT employee in Wilson County
Anna Bradshaw was standing on the side of the road operating the stop/slow paddle to help traffic safely get around a tree that had fallen into the road, NCDOT said.
WITN
Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
WRAL
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business
Man accused of threatening to kill people at Franklin County business. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said 21-year-old Cincear Zyair Glasco, of Henderson, threatened to kill everyone in at Eaton Corporation "if a certain individual did not come out and speak with him." Reporter: Chris Lovingood.
cbs17
Fayetteville police hunt for teen suspected in fatal shooting involving stolen gun
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a teen who they said fatally shot another man in Fayetteville with a stolen gun. When police arrived officers said they found Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina, 33, with gunshot wounds. He later died at a nearby hospital. His next of kin has been notified.
WRAL
Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries. Six teenagers were shot inside a Club Dreams in Raleigh after...
jocoreport.com
Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
