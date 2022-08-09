ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Boone, NC
County
Wayne County, NC
Wayne County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Dudley, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wake County identifies deputy killed as manhunt continues

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deputy with the Wake County Sheriff's Office died after being shot late Thursday night, authorities confirm. A search for the suspected shooter continued as of midday Friday. Sheriff Gerald Baker said Deputy Ned Byrd died after being shot multiple times. Byrd had been with the...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh jiu jitsu school mourns loss of Wake Co. sheriff's deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's a somber reality Bill Dowey is still trying to process — he'll no longer spar with his friend Ned Byrd. "He was the same everywhere, man. Ned's the kind of guy that if someone didn't like Ned, I wouldn't trust him," Dowey said. Dowey...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WITN

Man charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Rocky Mount. Police said Joshua Mabry was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, possession of cocaine, felony flee/elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and driving while license revoked.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew Ryan#Boston#Police#Violent Crime#Mount Olive University#American
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for gunman wanted for attempted murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Goldsboro police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hinson Street at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday night. After searching, they found the victim, Jalil McDuffie, in the 1000 block of N William Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
jocoreport.com

Teen Driver Accused Of Using Blue Lights

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A driver reportedly displaying blue lights from the visor of his pickup truck was reported by an IMAP unit driving east on Interstate 40 near the Johnston-Wake County line, Thursday morning. They were able to obtain the license plate number on the pickup. Law enforcement officers...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy