Earlier this week marked the return of The Enemy, Ranked, while today marks the return of Fall Football Bits. With just 23 days to football season for the Michigan Wolverines and with fall camp underway, the insider buzz is starting to leak out, giving us enough nuggets to bring Fall Football Bits back. Today will be an offense-only piece because the first week of practice is without pads, making it much tougher to assess the defense. Therefore, most of the rumors at this time concern the offensive side of the ball. We will check in on the defense next week when there is enough material to go off of.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO