Central Banks can safely invest in Bitcoin with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Private Trust; says DCG Founder

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert suggests that BlackRock’s bitcoin private trust makes it easier and safer for Central Banks around the globe to invest in Bitcoin. Following the Bitcoin Private Trust launch on Thursday, Barry, in his tweet, presented fun facts about BlackRock’s business relationship with central banks and hinted that central banks may soon start investing in Bitcoin.
Research: Bear market cycles see long-term holders capitulate and then accumulate

Determining the length of a market cycle requires looking at the past behavior of its participants. When it comes to Bitcoin, there are two major currents that change the direction of its price movements — long-term holders (LTHs) and short-term holders (STHs). Long-term holders are defined as addresses that...
Mailchimp suspends accounts of several crypto-focused users

Popular email service provider Mailchimp has suspended several crypto-focused media outlets and firms using its platform, including Decrypt and Messari. Reports of the account suspensions by Mailchimp started earlier this week with custody crypto wallet Edge. When the platform’s community manager Joelly Garcia tried to log in to their Mailchimp account, he discovered it had been deactivated.
XT.com lists IVAR coin (IVAR) with USDT trading pair

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The IVAR Coin (IVAR) is now listed on XT.com as an IVAR and Tether (USDT) trading pair. For all traders, the...
Alameda-owned RenVM confirms it’s ‘impossible to launder any assets’ through Ren Bridge, debunking claims of $540M in money laundered

Elliptic Connect, a blockchain data analytics firm, released a report Wednesday — widely covered in both the crypto and news media — entitled “Cross-chain Crime: More Than Half a Billion Dollars has Been Laundered Through a Cross-chain Bridge.”. The report claims that $540 million worth of crypto...
The founders of LunarCrush on how the community creates price

To some, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies are synonymous with technical analysis. To others, technical analysis is nothing more than an illustration of community-driven passion. After spending countless hours on technical analysis only to find themselves using Twitter as a source for trading, Joe Vezzani and Jon Farjo decided it...
Mati Greenspan joins WUBITS as senior adviser

Mati Greenspan has joined WUBITS as a senior adviser, according to a press statement. Greenspan would advise the web3 social platform on how it can accelerate its user adoption and emerging market trends. A top executive at WUBITS, Albert Mashadev, said Greenspan’s addition to the team would help the team...
Huobi founder Leon Li in talks to sell his shares for up to $3B

Crypto exchange giant Huobi’s founder and CEO Leon Li is in talks with investors to sell his majority stake for $2 billion to $3 billion. According to a Bloomberg News report, Tron founder Justin Sun and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) are among the interested parties. Li holds nearly...
MakerDAO plans against sanctions from USDC exposure

Following Circle’s freeze of blacklisted Tornado Cash addresses, MakerDAO is re-assessing the risks associated with its USDC collateral. On August 8, issuers of USDC stablecoin Circle froze USDC tokens belonging to 38 wallet addresses blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department. One of the wallets was identified as a DAI Tornado pool. As a result, there have been concerns from the MakerDAO community about their exposure to USDC and the risk of being hunted by regulators.
MakerDAO founder proposes converting $3.5B USDC reserve to Ethereum

Buterin has called MakerDAO’s idea of converting its reserve into Ethereum a “risky and terrible idea.”. MakerDAO (MKR) founder Rune Christensen has asked DAO members to consider converting its $3.5 billion USDC reserves to Ethereum (ETH) because of the extent of the Tornado Cash sanctions. Christensen made this...
3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining

Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
Ethereum spikes 12% following completion of Goerli testnet merge

Ethereum’s (ETH) Goerli testnet completed its merge with the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in the early hours of August 11. Goerli is one of the most active Ethereum testnet. The merge was completed around 1:45 UTC after Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 10,790,000. The testnet merge started on August 4...
Research: Ethereum is recovering its dominance over stablecoins

One of the easiest way for investors to deleverage their positions is to turn to stablecoins. Centralized stablecoins, unlike their algorithmic counterparts, are resistant to volatility and retain their peg even in the most violent market conditions. Over the past two years, the market has seen stablecoins grow significantly and...
Merge News

The current Ethereum Mainnet will merge with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. This will mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and the full transition to proof-of-stake. The Merge will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by ~99.95%.
Decentralized exchange dYdX blocks user accounts associated with Tornado Cash

Decentralized exchange (DEX) dYdX confirmed it had blocked customer accounts associated with Tornado Cash to comply with U.S. sanctions. dYdX has a compliance provider that helps flag addresses linked to illegal activities. At the instance of the sanction, dYdX blocked several accounts flagged by the compliance provider. “Many accounts were...
Coinbase credit ratings lowered by S&P Global on ‘weak earnings,’ competitive risk

Coinbase’s recent quarterly report has led S&P Global Ratings to lower its long-term issuer credit rating to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook. The rating agency said Aug. 11 that “weak earnings” and competitive pressure on the crypto exchange have weakened its coverage ratios and “that cyclical variations for Coinbase have increased beyond our previous expectations due to market share erosion and a higher risk of margin compression.”
