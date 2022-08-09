ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Even if Apple raises iPhone 14 pricing, you might not pay more for the Pro models

When the original iPhone was released in June 2007, buyers had the option of choosing a model with 4GB of storage or one sporting 8GB. By September, it was apparent that 4GB was not enough storage and as a result, the 4GB option was dropped and a more expensive 16GB unit was made available. The 8GB model was dropped in price by $200 to $399 while the 16GB variant was priced at $499.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz

Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Lawsuits#Smart Phone#Bbk#Chinese#Winfuture#Finnish
Phone Arena

Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures

Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?

While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10,. Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced. While it might take you...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in

Are you interested in picking up Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 powerhouses and haven't taken advantage of the company's excellent reservation deals preceding yesterday's pre-order start? Don't want to score a PhoneArena-exclusive limited-time discount of up to $300 with little to no effort on Samsung's official US website either?
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022

We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
Country
Germany
Country
China
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly asked suppliers to build 90 million new iPhone units for 2022, same as last year

According to Bloomberg, even with smartphone sales expected to slow this year, Apple is telling its suppliers to build the same number of new iPhone units as it did last year. That would be 90 million iPhone 14 handsets. Combined with older models, Apple is expected to have 220 million handsets made during 2022, approximately the same number of iPhones that Apple had assembled last year.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Getting yourself a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4? Congratulations! But maybe consider grabbing a charger for it, if you don't have one. Phones nowadays... they ship without a wallplug in the box. So, that obvious statement out of the way, let's take a look at some of your best options...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung readying yet another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone

After the quiet unveiling of the Galaxy A23 5G, it looks like Samsung has another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone in the pipeline. Based on its market name, this is likely to be another version of the Galaxy A23, which has just received its 5G variant. Leaked courtesy to PriceBaba...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations

The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal returns with a bang

If you found it hard to even wrap your head around Woot's incredible one-day-only 50 percent Motorola Edge+ (2022) discount from last week, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is somehow ready to give you an additional 21 days (at the time of this writing) to try to understand how such an offer can be profitable for America's fastest-growing smartphone vendor.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything you need to know

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Hot off the presses, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here to take the crown from the Z Flip 3 with improved hardware, slight design refreshments, and enhanced cameras. Fortunately, the winning formula behind the Z Flip lineup hasn't been altered in any way — the modern-day clam-shell phone is still extremely compact and hides a large display inside, whereas the cover screen outside now provides even more useful information at a glance.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy