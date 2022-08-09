Read full article on original website
Google agrees to $60 million penalty for tracking Android users against their will
Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million for misleading Australian consumers about its location data collection process between January 2017 and December 2018, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Last year, the federal court sided with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on the complaint that Google continued...
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
Even if Apple raises iPhone 14 pricing, you might not pay more for the Pro models
When the original iPhone was released in June 2007, buyers had the option of choosing a model with 4GB of storage or one sporting 8GB. By September, it was apparent that 4GB was not enough storage and as a result, the 4GB option was dropped and a more expensive 16GB unit was made available. The 8GB model was dropped in price by $200 to $399 while the 16GB variant was priced at $499.
Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz
Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?
While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10,. Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced. While it might take you...
Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in
Are you interested in picking up Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 powerhouses and haven't taken advantage of the company's excellent reservation deals preceding yesterday's pre-order start? Don't want to score a PhoneArena-exclusive limited-time discount of up to $300 with little to no effort on Samsung's official US website either?
Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022
We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
Motorola announces two new powerful phones: the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro
You might have already heard that Motorola announced the new Moto Razr just hours after Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but did you know that two more Motorola phones launched alongside it? Because they did, and they are the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro!. Good...
Apple reportedly asked suppliers to build 90 million new iPhone units for 2022, same as last year
According to Bloomberg, even with smartphone sales expected to slow this year, Apple is telling its suppliers to build the same number of new iPhone units as it did last year. That would be 90 million iPhone 14 handsets. Combined with older models, Apple is expected to have 220 million handsets made during 2022, approximately the same number of iPhones that Apple had assembled last year.
Samsung releases a trove of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro videos
Foldable fans, Samsung fans, and perhaps even some regular Android fans were excited today as Samsung unveiled the latest iterations of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip handsets. As is typical, Samsung played some videos to help it unveil the devices, some of which will end up edited and used as television commercials.
According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025
Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that Samsung has just released its newest Z series foldable lineup. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the links below:. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung...
Best chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Getting yourself a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 4? Congratulations! But maybe consider grabbing a charger for it, if you don't have one. Phones nowadays... they ship without a wallplug in the box. So, that obvious statement out of the way, let's take a look at some of your best options...
Samsung readying yet another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone
After the quiet unveiling of the Galaxy A23 5G, it looks like Samsung has another budget-friendly Galaxy A series phone in the pipeline. Based on its market name, this is likely to be another version of the Galaxy A23, which has just received its 5G variant. Leaked courtesy to PriceBaba...
OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations
The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
Apple's costlier iPhone 14 Pro could start at the same 128GB storage as the 13 Pro after all
Whether or not Apple will unveil and subsequently release the iPhone 14 quartet earlier than recent history would suggest, we're definitely getting close to Cupertino's next big product announcement event, which means all the rumors and gossip of the last... 12 months should grow clearer and more focused. That's not...
Half-off Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal returns with a bang
If you found it hard to even wrap your head around Woot's incredible one-day-only 50 percent Motorola Edge+ (2022) discount from last week, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is somehow ready to give you an additional 21 days (at the time of this writing) to try to understand how such an offer can be profitable for America's fastest-growing smartphone vendor.
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Should you buy the 2019-released Pixel 4 in 2022? That's an incredibly easy question to answer... if you have options like the Pixel 5, 6, or 6a, but if you can't afford any of Google's newer and objectively better in-house phones, you might be happy to see this Snapdragon 855-powered oldie marked down by almost 550 bucks for an extremely limited time only.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Everything you need to know
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Hot off the presses, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here to take the crown from the Z Flip 3 with improved hardware, slight design refreshments, and enhanced cameras. Fortunately, the winning formula behind the Z Flip lineup hasn't been altered in any way — the modern-day clam-shell phone is still extremely compact and hides a large display inside, whereas the cover screen outside now provides even more useful information at a glance.
Samsung unceremoniously nixes the Galaxy Buds Pro while keeping the Buds Live alive
Because it's certainly hard for Samsung's newest true wireless earbuds to stand out from an impressive pack of next-gen Galaxy powerhouses, we'd like to discuss for a few minutes the availability situation of the company's older alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods. Just in case the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's final...
