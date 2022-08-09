Read full article on original website
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Phone Arena
Vote now: hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro?
The wait is finally over, guys! One of the biggest summer tech reveals is already behind our backs, and we’re left with four new Galaxy products. Even though we’re living in a leak-infused tech reality, there’s still things to be excited about after today’s launch, right?
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
Engadget
Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode
Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
Samsung launches its most expensive smartphone yet: Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unveiled at Unpacked event with an eye-watering £2,019 price tag
Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones with flexible glass that folds down the middle of the screen, including its most expensive device yet. The Korean tech giant lifted the lid on several new products at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Fold...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is official: more of what makes the Fold great
Just like clockwork, Samsung booked an August event to announce its new foldable phones. And just like expected — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here to bring incremental upgrades to the winning Fold formula. Admittedly, the jump this year around is not as big as it was from...
Phone Arena
Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?
While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10,. Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced. While it might take you...
Phone Arena
Is Motorola afraid of competing with Samsung and Apple? The confusing tale of how not to make a flagship
There’s a question on my mind. It has been a question of mine for years now. With the many releases of Motorola’s long-awaited flagships that turned out to be nothing more than higher mid-rangers, this question kept on bugging me more and more. We’ve come to the point...
Phone Arena
The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4
The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature
WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
Phone Arena
Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 wateproof?
The Z Fold 4 is official – a refined experience over last year's Z Fold 3 with an upgraded main camera and awesome for multitasking software improvements. You might be thinking about getting this new foldable, but one important thing about phones, especially foldable phones, is durability. In this...
Android Central
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 debuts with a slimmer hinge and wider screen
Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a number of design improvements over its predecessor. The new foldable device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will hit store shelves on August 26...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled
Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Phone Arena
Costlier iPhone 14 Pro models expected to push up average selling price by 15%
Samsung today introduced new foldable phones that cost the same as their predecessors, despite rumors to the contrary. Apple, on the other hand, will raise the prices of the forthcoming 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, per esteemed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro...
Phone Arena
New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
