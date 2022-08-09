ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CNBC

Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half

Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon

Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Engadget

Xiaomi's second foldable phone is only 5.4mm thick in tablet mode

Merely a day after Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch, Xiaomi was quick to follow with a surprising punch. The Mix Fold 2 is the Chinese brand's second foldable phone, featuring a surprising thickness of just 5.4mm when opened — barely enough to house a USB-C port — and 11.2mm thick when folded. While Huawei's Mate Xs 2 is also 5.4mm thick when opened, bear in mind that it folds outwards instead and therefore lacks a secondary display, not to mention its 11.1mm-thick camera "column."
Phone Arena

Did Google just hint at the Pixel 7's month of announcement?

While the hype was unraveling around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch on August 10,. Google sneakily made a tweet with some cryptic message behind it that possibly hints at the month when the Pixel 7 lineup will be announced. While it might take you...
Phone Arena

The Moto Razr 2022 officially launches - behold, the biggest competitor to the Flip 4

The Moto 2022 has made its (Chinese) debut just hours after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The showdown is on and it is going to be a fierce one at that. The Moto Razr 2022 comes geared with amazing hardware, being powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, and a breath-taking design which successfully reconciles modernity and nostalgia.
Phone Arena

WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
Phone Arena

Is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 wateproof?

The Z Fold 4 is official – a refined experience over last year's Z Fold 3 with an upgraded main camera and awesome for multitasking software improvements. You might be thinking about getting this new foldable, but one important thing about phones, especially foldable phones, is durability. In this...
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartwatches at its Samsung Unpacked press event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a choice of a 44mm or a 40mm case and the galaxy Watch pro has a titanium case that measures 45mm.
Phone Arena

New Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung's cheapest, fastest foldable phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Unpacked event announcement just introduced the next version of what proved to be a surprise win formula for Samsung when it comes to the budding field of foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 sold like gangbusters as it was marketed as more of a...
