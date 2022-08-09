Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development Seeking Volunteers to Clean Up This Sunday
It’s hard to believe because it seems like summer just started, but the Hotter ‘N Hell Hundred is right around the corner. The big ride itself is happening on Saturday, August 27, but there will be events going on surrounding the ride from Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28. Get the full 2022 HHH event schedule right here.
Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting. On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an...
Lawton IMAX to Play E.T. Tomorrow for 40th Anniversary
E.T. is returning to the REALLY big screen tomorrow for it's 40th anniversary and I am happy to report it is the original. E.T. was before my time, but you cannot deny the impact it had on the movie industry. At the time of its release, it was the highest grossing movie ever. Fun fact, every ride from the Original Universal Studios in Orlando has been torn down, EXCEPT for E.T. The film can be experienced in an all new way tomorrow in IMAX.
