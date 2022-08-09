GANNI closed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week with a colorful collection showcased at an outdoor venue covered in chalk art. The runway, titled “JOYRIDE,” was filled with highlight moments including the opening where models sped down the stage on bikes. Remixed versions of tracks like “Like a G6” accompanied the show, which was a celebration of Copenhagen’s upbeat energy. Creative director Ditte Reffstrup shared: “My best ideas come to me in the morning. I put my headphones on, turn the music up super loud, get on my bike and cycle to work. Those 15 minutes are completely mine to treasure. My mind is open and my thoughts just flow. This collection is really about that feeling.” She continued, “We called it ‘JOYRIDE’ because it’s about Copenhagen being the place where our heart is. There’s a feeling about being in the city in the summertime that I can’t quite explain, the energy is pulsing, it really gets your beat going.”

