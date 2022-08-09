ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOEWE Celebrates FW22 With Harrods Pop-Up

Centered around the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 women’s runway show in Paris, LOEWE is hosting a pop-up at London‘s iconic Harrods store. Taking over the retailer’s ground floor exhibition space, the pop-up features a giant installation of leather pumpkin sculptures, designed by London-based artist Anthea Hamilton. Elsewhere, the pop-up will showcase key pieces from the collection, displayed on counters and podiums made from paper, brass and felt.
GANNI Debuts 3 Collaborations on Runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23

GANNI closed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week with a colorful collection showcased at an outdoor venue covered in chalk art. The runway, titled “JOYRIDE,” was filled with highlight moments including the opening where models sped down the stage on bikes. Remixed versions of tracks like “Like a G6” accompanied the show, which was a celebration of Copenhagen’s upbeat energy. Creative director Ditte Reffstrup shared: “My best ideas come to me in the morning. I put my headphones on, turn the music up super loud, get on my bike and cycle to work. Those 15 minutes are completely mine to treasure. My mind is open and my thoughts just flow. This collection is really about that feeling.” She continued, “We called it ‘JOYRIDE’ because it’s about Copenhagen being the place where our heart is. There’s a feeling about being in the city in the summertime that I can’t quite explain, the energy is pulsing, it really gets your beat going.”
Look Inside Glossier’s New Permanent Atlanta Store

Glossier makes its retail reentry to Atlanta after the short-lived pop-up in 2020. The opening will mark as its sixth location where guests can visit for a live brand experience. The new space located just a few steps away from the initial pop-up site in Ponce Market, takes a modern...
YSL Beauty Launches Exclusive Takeover at the Surf Lodge Montauk in East Hamptons

This weekend in New York, YSL Beauty is providing an exclusive experience for guests at the Surf Lodge Montauk in celebration of the new Y Eau de Toilette fragrance. YSL Beauty is taking over Montauk’s iconic Surf Lodge from August 12-14 to offer a one-of-a-kind brand experience true to the bold individuality and self-expression inspired by Lenny Kravitz, the muse behind the fragrance. With geranium, french lavender and woody incense notes, Y Eau de Toilette will evoke wearers to express and feel the world around them freely. The clear blue color of the scent sparks a connection to the sea, wind and natural elements found in Montauk.
Under the Baedar: New Balance 574 Rugged "Green/Royal Blue"

While hype and resale fuel the current retail market, there are still footwear gems under the radar for true sneaker lovers to uncover. Such are the items we wish to highlight in Under the Baedar, a series dedicated to stylish, shoppable picks that you won’t find on every sneakerhead.
EXCLUSIVE: ELIZA Wants Us to Stop F-cking Up the Planet

Formerly known as Eliza Doolittle and for infectious tracks like “Skinny Genes,” “Pack Up” and “Big When I Was Little,” ELIZA has come a long way in the last few years. After taking a much-needed hiatus from music, the captivating R&B soul singer returned to the scene with a newfound outlook on life, a strong sense of purpose and a decidedly different sound.
Harry Styles' Stylist Is Selling His Clothes On Depop

Stylist to the stars, Harry Lambert has joined forces with Depop to list up to 30 items from his own personal collection of pieces on the secondhand fashion app. Having worked with the likes of Emma Corrin and Harry Styles on numerous occasions, Lambert was famously the one responsible for the viral JW Anderson cardigan moment, so we have it on good authority that his taste is up to scratch. Most recently, he’s styled footballer Dominic Calvert-Lewin with a glittery pink Prada handbag that we hope to see make an appearance in his shop.
Hi-Tec's HTS74 SS23 Lookbook Revives the Line's Signature Silhouettes

British brand Hi-Tec just launched the Spring/Summer 2023 lookbook for its footwear line, HTS74. Established back in 1974, the line is made up of performance-based styles with heritage uppers and contemporary design. The new lookbook offers a revamped take on some of the line’s signature silhouettes, including the Silver Shadow RGS, GTR and Elite RGS.
Emma Chamberlain Fronts Latest GANNI x Levi's Campaign

GANNI and Levi’s have joined forces once again, launching their third collaboration with a campaign starring Emma Chamberlain. The announcement comes shortly after the Danish brand’s show at Copenhagen Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, with the collection unveiled on the runway as a see now, buy now preview.
