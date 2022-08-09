Read full article on original website
Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
