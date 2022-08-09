Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety.
cwcolumbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
Test Drive Turns into Grand Theft Auto at Columbus Honda Dealer
COLUMBUS, OH – A test drive at a local Honda dealer in Columbus turned into...
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Man with Gun, Shots Fired in Circleville
Circleville – Police are heading to the scene of shots fired and an assault in the area of 159 Hayward Street in Circleville around 11:40 pm. According to early reports, a male with a flannel shirt and curly hair has supposedly assaulted someone and fired a few shots from a gun in the air. He was seen leaving the area with the gun in hand.
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Man, 21, critical after shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Columbus near a nightclub, per police. Columbus police state that they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found the man with a […]
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch
Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
sunny95.com
Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
WSYX ABC6
Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
sunny95.com
WTOL-TV
6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
