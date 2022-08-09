ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

cwcolumbus.com

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Man with Gun, Shots Fired in Circleville

Circleville – Police are heading to the scene of shots fired and an assault in the area of 159 Hayward Street in Circleville around 11:40 pm. According to early reports, a male with a flannel shirt and curly hair has supposedly assaulted someone and fired a few shots from a gun in the air. He was seen leaving the area with the gun in hand.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car, a 1998 Toyota Avalon, was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Wants Priceless Fishing Pole Back After Stolen from Porch

Chillicothe – A man called police after finding something he cant replace missing in a theft, a fishing pole. According to Chillicothe police they were called to the scene of 100 block of Brownell road in reference to a Theft complaint. Upon arrival made contact with resident who stated that between 9 am to 2 pm three fishing poles were stolen off his porch.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Columbus motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night. The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after crash in Perry County

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies when car drives into quarry

COLUMBUS – A man was killed early Thursday when police say he lost control of his car and drove into a quarry on the West Side. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on W. 5th Avenue in a 1998 Toyota Avalon just before 2:45 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle as it approached the T-shaped intersection with McKinley Avenue, Sgt. Eric Moore of the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Officers went around 8:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Parkville Court on reports of a shooting. When they got to the area near the Northland neighborhood, they found Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, lying […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gold bars stolen from northeast Columbus home, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are working to identify a pair of suspects accused of stealing several items, including gold bars, from a home on the northeast side. Police said the suspects broke into a home on Jonathan Noble Way near Westerville and Morse roads on June 26.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Woman shot to death in NE Side apartment

COLUMBUS – Police are looking for a vehicle they think was involved in a shooting that left a woman dead on the Northeast Side Wednesday night. Mirracclle Anderson Morris, 25, was found on the floor of an apartment in the 2100 block of Parkville Court at approximately 8:32 p.m. by officers responding to a reported shooting, Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

6 cows dead after trailer overturned on west Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six cows are dead after a trailer hauling 30 of them tipped over on the highway in west Columbus on Tuesday night. The ramp from Interstate 70 to I-270 northbound was closed for more than eight hours following a crash that happened just before 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH

