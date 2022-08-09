Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Bitpay teams up with Cardlytics to provide 15% cashback rewards
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced a partnership with Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX), which it says will offer more rewards for BitPay cardholders on its platform. Bitpay said it would offer additional cash-back rewards through its partnership with Cardlytics. This will involve up to 15 percent cash back on purchases from hundreds of brands and retail partners, including thousands of retailers across shopping, dining, entertainment and travel.
financefeeds.com
Zero Hash obtains AUSTRAC registration in Australia
Seed CX is expanding the reach of its crypto settlement solution, dubbed ‘Zero Hash,’ which has registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) as a digital currency exchange provider. The move will allow Zero Hash to participate in Australia’s fast-growing digital assets ecosystem by operating...
financefeeds.com
Crypto platform Belfrics opens MENA operations based in Dubai
Earlier this week, Belfrics announced its crypto derivatives capabilities were deployed by TP Global FX, a retail FX and CFD broker founded in 2014. Belfrics Technologies Limited, the UAE-based subsidiary of Belfrics Global, has extended operations in the region after being admitted to the DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) under the Innovation business category.
financefeeds.com
Crypto.com granted approval to operate business in Cayman Islands
Crypto.com, one of the longest-established crypto platforms, has obtained a new registration in the Cayman Islands under the Virtual Asset Services Providers Act. Having secured approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), Crypto.com continues solidifying its regulation and compliance endeavors following this move. The new registration allows Crypto.com to...
Comments / 0