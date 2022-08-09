Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced a partnership with Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX), which it says will offer more rewards for BitPay cardholders on its platform. Bitpay said it would offer additional cash-back rewards through its partnership with Cardlytics. This will involve up to 15 percent cash back on purchases from hundreds of brands and retail partners, including thousands of retailers across shopping, dining, entertainment and travel.

