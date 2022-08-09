ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

Bitpay teams up with Cardlytics to provide 15% cashback rewards

Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced a partnership with Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX), which it says will offer more rewards for BitPay cardholders on its platform. Bitpay said it would offer additional cash-back rewards through its partnership with Cardlytics. This will involve up to 15 percent cash back on purchases from hundreds of brands and retail partners, including thousands of retailers across shopping, dining, entertainment and travel.
RETAIL
financefeeds.com

Zero Hash obtains AUSTRAC registration in Australia

Seed CX is expanding the reach of its crypto settlement solution, dubbed ‘Zero Hash,’ which has registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) as a digital currency exchange provider. The move will allow Zero Hash to participate in Australia’s fast-growing digital assets ecosystem by operating...
WORLD
financefeeds.com

Crypto platform Belfrics opens MENA operations based in Dubai

Earlier this week, Belfrics announced its crypto derivatives capabilities were deployed by TP Global FX, a retail FX and CFD broker founded in 2014. Belfrics Technologies Limited, the UAE-based subsidiary of Belfrics Global, has extended operations in the region after being admitted to the DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) under the Innovation business category.
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Crypto.com granted approval to operate business in Cayman Islands

Crypto.com, one of the longest-established crypto platforms, has obtained a new registration in the Cayman Islands under the Virtual Asset Services Providers Act. Having secured approval from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), Crypto.com continues solidifying its regulation and compliance endeavors following this move. The new registration allows Crypto.com to...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy