Current Publishing

Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month

The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Vitality classes keep senior young

At age 91, Terry Jones knows why she is in such good health. Jones attends Carmel Total Fitness’s Vitality classes three times a week. “It makes me feel so good. It’s been my lifesaver,” the Carmel resident said. Jones has attended Carmel Total Fitness classes for about...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved

Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Walters vital to Brown County art scene

Zionsville resident Andra Walters usually spends three days each week in Brown County as the executive director of the Brown County Art Guild. “Andra is an inspiring woman and an important contributor to the vitality of the arts in Indiana,” said Annie Hawk, who serves as president of ChamberFest Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey

Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars

On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13

The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999. The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Whitestown resident wins Indiana Donor Network Foundation scholarship

The Indiana Donor Network Foundation has selected Emily Humphrey, Whitestown, for a $2,500 scholarship. Humphrey, the sister of an organ donor hero, will use the scholarship to help with her college studies. “The scholarship will help significantly with allowing me to focus primarily on studying and not having to worry...
WHITESTOWN, IN
Current Publishing

Indy Tech Gives raises $61K for area nonprofits

On a beautiful summer evening at 3UP, on a rooftop bar overlooking the Carmel Arts & Design District, Steve Lausch, director of product marketing for OneCause, was in an ebullient mood. And not because of the view. The local tech community had just raised $61,000 for area nonprofits, bringing the...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Two Westfield-area street closures begin Monday

A section of 181st Street between Dartown Road and Wheeler Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 15 for construction of the future Grand Park Boulevard extension. The detour route is 186th Street to Wheeler Road. 199th Street closure near Chatham Hills neighborhoods. A section of 199th Street between Horton...
WTHR

Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers

At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Munciana Volleyball Club acquired

The oldest club volleyball program in the country, headquartered in Yorktown, is under new ownership. Massachusetts-based youth sports club and event operator 3STEP Sports has acquired Munciana Volleyball Club, though financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Munciana was established in 1974 by Steve Shondell, former head coach...
YORKTOWN, IN

