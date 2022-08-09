Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month
The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
Current Publishing
Vitality classes keep senior young
At age 91, Terry Jones knows why she is in such good health. Jones attends Carmel Total Fitness’s Vitality classes three times a week. “It makes me feel so good. It’s been my lifesaver,” the Carmel resident said. Jones has attended Carmel Total Fitness classes for about...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Best Pizza in Carmel Indiana | 9 Must-Try Carmel Indiana Pizza Restaurants
Carmel, Indiana, is a unique city with a lot to offer. One thing that many people love about the area is the excellent pizza. Carmel is a great place to enjoy Italian cuisine, and the residents have many options when it comes to delicious pizza. Whether you want to grab...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Walters vital to Brown County art scene
Zionsville resident Andra Walters usually spends three days each week in Brown County as the executive director of the Brown County Art Guild. “Andra is an inspiring woman and an important contributor to the vitality of the arts in Indiana,” said Annie Hawk, who serves as president of ChamberFest Brown County.
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
readthereporter.com
Westfield welcomes West Fork Whiskey
Wednesday morning, West Fork Whiskey Co., 10 E. 191st St., Westfield, held the ribbon cutting and media day at its 30,000 square-foot facility. The family-friendly restaurant, Mash House, and the 21-and-older cocktail lounge are set to open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Co-Founder Blake Jones said The Mash...
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
Current Publishing
Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13
The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999. The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.
Current Publishing
Whitestown resident wins Indiana Donor Network Foundation scholarship
The Indiana Donor Network Foundation has selected Emily Humphrey, Whitestown, for a $2,500 scholarship. Humphrey, the sister of an organ donor hero, will use the scholarship to help with her college studies. “The scholarship will help significantly with allowing me to focus primarily on studying and not having to worry...
readthereporter.com
Can these ‘Four Old Broads’ solve a mystery at their assisted living facility?
What happens when Four Old Broads live at Magnolia Place assisted living and are bored with the day-to-day bingo, basket weaving and macramé? They plan a sassy senior cruise through the Caribbean. Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton (played by Patricia Dorwin), her best friend Eaddy Mae Clayton (played by...
Current Publishing
Indy Tech Gives raises $61K for area nonprofits
On a beautiful summer evening at 3UP, on a rooftop bar overlooking the Carmel Arts & Design District, Steve Lausch, director of product marketing for OneCause, was in an ebullient mood. And not because of the view. The local tech community had just raised $61,000 for area nonprofits, bringing the...
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield-area street closures begin Monday
A section of 181st Street between Dartown Road and Wheeler Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 15 for construction of the future Grand Park Boulevard extension. The detour route is 186th Street to Wheeler Road. 199th Street closure near Chatham Hills neighborhoods. A section of 199th Street between Horton...
Bishop Chatard Trojans kick off new year with new principal
INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the start of the school year for students and staff at Muncie Community Schools, the International School of Indiana and Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. The BCHS Trojans start the 2022-23 school year with a new principal, John Hasty. "It has been nothing but...
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
Inside Indiana Business
Munciana Volleyball Club acquired
The oldest club volleyball program in the country, headquartered in Yorktown, is under new ownership. Massachusetts-based youth sports club and event operator 3STEP Sports has acquired Munciana Volleyball Club, though financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed. Munciana was established in 1974 by Steve Shondell, former head coach...
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
Comments / 0